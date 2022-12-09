Defend Truth

SHIPS IN THE NIGHT OP-ED

Cloak and dagger — the infamous nights Simon’s Town became Vladimir Putin’s town

Cloak and dagger — the infamous nights Simon’s Town became Vladimir Putin’s town
Russian cargo ship Lady R leaves Simonstown harbour.Photo:Supplied
By Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
09 Dec 2022
0

Former president Jacob Zuma paid a heavy price for the Gupta takeover of Waterkloof. Unless an explanation for the Russian intervention at Simon's Town is forthcoming, the country will pay a higher price.

On Wednesday and Thursday night, Russia appears to have taken over South Africa’s major naval base in Simon’s Town near Cape Town, apparently in breach of international conventions and without disclosure by government of what was transpiring.

Not since the Guptas took over Waterkloof Airforce Base to land a planeload of wedding-goers has the South African military been compromised in this way. 

The ship at the centre of this latest moment of South African silliness, was the Lady R, a Russian cargo vessel which has been sanctioned, is described by David S Feldmann, US Embassy spokesman in Pretoria as “part of Russia’s military export-import business”.

Mysterious and as yet unidentified cargo was moved on and off the ship in the presence of armed men under the cover of rolling blackout darkness with no official explanation forthcoming. Whatever was going on is unlikely to have been, to coin a nautical phrase, ‘above board’. 

Russian cargo ship Lady R leaves Simonstown harbour. Photo:Supplied

At the very least South Africa has ignored international maritime procedure and naval contingencies. 

The rules that apply to others — but not, it seems, to the Russians — include those which require foreign ships to abide by the International Conventions for the Safety of Life at Sea (Solas) to keep their Automatic Identification System (AIS) on at sea at all times. Solas requires keeping a listening watch on Channel 16 for emergencies and communication with Cape Town’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC).

The AIS uses transceivers on ships like those on aircraft, which are used to communicate identification, position, course, and speed in order to avoid accidents and to track the movement of vessels.

Lady R a Russian cargo vessel in Simon’s Town harbour on Thursday night. There was a hive of activity around the ship after 8pm on Thursday.
Russian cargo ship Lady R leaves Simon’s Town harbour. Photo:Supplied

Before Lady R went silent on AIS and comms and snuck into Simon’s Town, it did communicate with the MRCC, saying it had mechanical problems, justifying the use of the naval harbour rather than the commercial harbour at Cape Town. 

It seems curious that, rather than attend to repairs, the ship proceeded to take on cargo and offload other cargo.

In any event, there are a set of obligatory rules required before entering a Navy harbour for warships and auxiliaries that principally revolve around weapon and cargo safety, good order and conduct of crews. These are agreed on during voyage preparations and are checked on arrival. In this case, no one seemed to know anything about anything.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

So what might be in those midnight lorry loads shipped to and from the Lady R?

It’s unlikely to be big military kit. Even though South Africa retains considerable stocks of pieces of large equipment like G5s and G6s, this is very unique and quite distinct and will become visible at some point. They are not that stupid and or brazen are they?

It’s not what South Africans want. This would fly in the face of what the majority of South Africans prefer on Ukraine, as a recent survey showed. In a poll conducted last month on behalf of The Brenthurst Foundation, 74.3% of South Africans believe that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “an act of aggression that must be condemned” while only 12.7% believe it is “an acceptable use of force”.  

If it’s anything, it’s likely to be smaller stuff, or material needed to manufacture arms and munitions. Attempts by the Democratic Alliance to find out, in parliament, whether South Africa has arms dealings with Russia have so far been sidestepped. In response to a written question posed as to whether SA sells the Russian Federation any arms, ammunition, propellant or explosives, Defence Minister Thandi Modise replied in August that Armscor is a defence company which exploits commercial opportunities, and which may from time to time enter into agreements with the Russian Federation.  She added, “it will not be possible to divulge any detail regarding the specifics of agreements of this nature.” 

Nothing unexpected there. Not that the ANC government ever really answers questions. This has become a hallmark of the Ramaphosa presidency in particular. It’s hard to recall when last the President took questions in Parliament or at a media briefing.

The failure to disclose the nature, purpose and actions undertaken related to this vessel is going to fuel speculation that South Africa is working with Russia to break sanctions and, perhaps, to go all the way and enter the war in Ukraine on Russia’s side.

The harm done by the ANC leadership’s reckless flirtation — against the wishes of voters — with Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs, is massive. It is as politically short-sighted as it is morally inexplicable.

Make no mistake, these actions are closely watched by SA’s erstwhile Western friends. Slipping a Russian ship into South Africa’s naval HQ is one thing (and not a small thing in itself); sneaking contraband would be another altogether. 

Former president Jacob Zuma paid a heavy price for the Gupta takeover of Waterkloof. Unless an explanation for the Russian intervention at Simon’s Town is forthcoming, the country will pay a higher price. DM

Mills is the Director of The Brenthurst Foundation and Hartley its Research Director

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Maverick News

Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Bathabile Dlamini disqualified from standing for ANC’s National Executive Committee
Maverick News

Bathabile Dlamini disqualified from standing for ANC’s National Executive Committee
UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Maverick News

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Gwede Mantashe has harsh words for Eskom as additional 1,759MW of renewables signed up
Our Burning Planet

Gwede Mantashe has harsh words for Eskom as additional 1,759MW of renewables signed up
Mabuza breaks his silence — and reveals the weakness of his defence
South Africa

Mabuza breaks his silence — and reveals the weakness of his defence

TOP READS IN SECTION

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.