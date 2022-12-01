Hawks head, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, briefed the media on Thursday, 29 November in Tshwane on the agency’s successes during the second quarter of this financial year.

According to his report, the Hawks arrested 827 suspects who appeared in courts across the country. During the same period, 217 accused were convicted and sentenced.

“The Directorate [for Priority Crime Investigation] has observed that corruption remains one of the most serious threats posed by criminals in our beloved country. It facilitates the movement of illicit financial funds, prompting our response to focus on money laundering charges stemming from criminal investigations.

“Corruption cases are a special breed in that they are committed in secret by consenting parties, necessitating extensive investigation to unearth such cases. It facilitates the movement of illicit financial funds, prompting our response to focus on money laundering charges stemming from criminal investigations…” reads his report.

Top three cases

Lebeya highlighted three North West cases — the R400-million SA Express tender corruption; Pogisho Patrick Shikwane, former acting municipal manager of the Bojanala District Municipality who faces corruption charges involving R2.4-million; and former Rustenberg municipal manager Nqobile Sithole for contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act relating to R11-million in tender fraud.

The suspects in the R400-million SA Express tender corruption case — Tebogo van Wyk, Nothando Dube, Sipho Levy Phiri and Thabang Mohlokoleng, along with Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao Estevao — made their second appearance in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

NPA North West spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the matter had been postponed to 30 March 2023, awaiting the outcome of the application made to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions for more charges of racketeering to be added.

The State also wants the matter to be centralised, as some offences were committed in Gauteng.

According to Lebeya’s report, in September this year, Shikwane was arrested in connection with a R2.4-million tender fraud. He has appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court and is on R10,000 bail.

The matter stems from irregularities in December 2017. Shikwane is said to have appointed a company called Big Time Strategy to provide information communication technology audit services in December 2017.

Shikwane was allegedly advised by municipal officials not to request an IT audit because the audit had just been completed. However, Shikwane allegedly insisted on appointing Big Time Strategy, the company contracted by the Moses Kotane municipality where he previously served as municipal manager, because the audit apparently needed to be done again.

“The officials conducted screening on tender documents received from Moses Kotane municipality and found that the appointment of Big Time Strategy had not followed the procurement process.

“They further advised the acting municipal manager that the company did not require services, but he instructed that it must be appointed… An amount of R2.4-million was paid for services not needed,” reads Lebeya’s report.

In August this year, Sithole was arrested and appeared in the Rustenburg Regional Court for contravention of the MFMA relating to the appointment of a service provider for a contract worth more than R11-million.

The Department of Transport had appointed a service provider to render services related to the hiring of construction plants and machinery (yellow fleet).

“It is alleged that when the Rustenburg Municipality adopted the contract, the prescripts of Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulation were not followed…

“Additionally, instead of sticking to the original scope of the contract, they deviated and purchased light motor vehicles worth approximately R11-million,” Lebeya’s report said.

Sithole’s case has been postponed to 14 December. DM