From left: Presidency special adviser Benjamin Chauke. (Photo: Supplied) | Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave) | ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | Former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Lisa Hnatowicz) | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | Former KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Daily Maverick
23 Nov 2022
These interactive bar charts provide a quick breakdown of the branch nomination results for the ANC’s top six, with data filtered by province.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Women fall short (again) in race for top six ANC positions

Read in Daily Maverick: “Zweli Mkhize clinches enough nominations to contest Cyril Ramaphosa for top ANC position

