X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

The Gathering 2022: It’s time for Solutions

Join Daily Maverick’s journalists, editors and special guests at our biggest event of the year - The Gathering. We know the problems South Africa faces; come and hear about the solutions. Tickets are selling out fast.

It’s time for solutions.

Date: 24 November 2022
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre

Get Your Tickets→
Fire rages in Masiphumelele – the second blaze in a mon...

Maverick Citizen

TOWNSHIP BLAZE

Fire rages in Masiphumelele – the second blaze in a month

For the second time in a month, a fire has broken out in Masiphumelele township on the Cape Peninsula. (Photo: Supplied by Gift of the Givers)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
21 Nov 2022
0

For the second time in a month a fire has broken out in Masiphumelele township on the Cape Peninsula. Firefighters have been on the scene since mid-morning on Monday, but the blaze has yet to be brought under control.

About 70 firefighters are working to contain a blaze in the township of Masiphumelele near Fish Hoek. It is the second fire in the area in the past month. 

The smoke from the fire was noticed by firefighters at Kommetjie Road Fire Station at about 9.40am on Monday, said Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service.

“It is unknown how many people are displaced as the incident is still ongoing. Disaster Risk Management will conduct a post-assessment once the incident has been brought under control,” said Carelse.

A fire has broken out in Masiphumelele township on the Cape Peninsula.
(Photo: Supplied by Gift of the Givers)

“No injuries from the community were reported and at present only one firefighter was electrocuted as a result of illegal electrical connections.”

According to Carelse, crews responding to the fire found several informal structures alight. The SAPS and law enforcement needed to be called in when residents tried to interfere with the work of the firefighters.

“When the fire spread to the wetlands area, additional resources were requested, and at present 15 firefighting appliances and about 70 staff are battling to contain the blaze which is spreading in the direction of Lake Michelle,” he said.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

At one point, the fire appeared to be under control, according to Avril Thomas, programme director at Living Hope, a nonprofit organisation with a centre in Masiphumelele.

“They thought they had it under control… but the wind changed, and so it’s still spreading,” she said.

There have been reports of looting in the area, added Carelse.

Fire risk

A fire tore through sections of Masiphumelele on Monday, 31 October, resulting in 309 destroyed structures, 610 displaced fire victims and one death.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Masiphumelele once again ravaged by fire — residents struggle to rebuild

 

For the second time in a month, a fire has broken out in Masiphumelele township on the Cape Peninsula. Firefighters have been on the scene since mid-morning.
(Photo: Supplied by Gift of the Givers)

Humanitarian aid was provided by the South African Social Security Agency and the Department of Social Development, as well as Gift of the Givers and Living Hope.

“At Masiphumelele, they have got six different areas of the wetland, and so it’s WZ, then WA, WB, WC, WD and WE,” explained Thomas. “The last [area] that burnt was WD, and this one that’s burning right now is WZ.”

The cause of the ongoing fire has not been determined yet, said Carelse. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted