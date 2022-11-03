Residents rebuild homes after the Masiphumelele fire on 31 October 2022 that destroyed 309 structures and affected at least 610 people. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Residents of Masiphumelele township near Fish Hoek have continued their efforts to rebuild in the aftermath of the fire that destroyed 309 structures on Monday, 31 October.

The non-profit Gift of the Givers has provided hot meals and bottled water to fire victims daily since the incident, says its CEO, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

“The challenging requirement is the provision of new clean, unburnt corrugated sheeting, timber and cement. Gift of the Givers has procured these items and will deliver soon. We will be sending school uniforms, additional stationery and mattresses, hygiene and toiletry packs, sanitary pads, diapers and food parcels,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Masiphumelele once again ravaged by fire — residents struggle to rebuild”

Gift of the Givers says there are 610 fire victims and of these:

230 are adult males;

247 are adult females;

118 are children; and

15 are infants.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“There’s a need for baby food, so we are delivering baby food today,” said Ali Sablay, project manager at Gift of the Givers.

Those wishing to make donations in support of affected residents can drop items at the Gift of the Givers Foundation office in Cape Town or at Living Hope on Kommetjie Road. Items needed include:

Building materials;

Mattresses;

Linen;

Hygiene and toiletry packs;

Sanitary pads;

Diapers;

Baby formula;

Food parcels;

Bottled water;

Stationery; and

Clothing.

Sooliman told Maverick Citizen MTN had donated blankets, mattresses and school stationery for the fire victims. Peninsula Beverages SA has been providing 1-litre bottles of water and Shoprite and Checkers have been assisting with providing hot meals through a mobile soup kitchen.

The Simonstown Civic Association has raised funds for the baboon management rangers, who have been a key part of the urban baboon management programme. Simon’s Town community members have also raised funds for these men and their families to rebuild their structures. My Father’s House have been providing meals for the rangers. DM/MC

Those wishing to support Masiphumelele residents affected by the fire can use the following banking details:

Gift of the Givers

Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg

Account number 052137228

Branch code 057525

Use Masiphumelele Daily Maverick as a reference.

Send the deposit slip to [email protected] for acknowledgement.