Gift of the Givers continues support for 610 fire victims in Masiphumelele
The number of residents affected by the recent fire in Masiphumelele on the Cape Peninsula sits at 610, of which 118 are children and 15 are infants. Gift of the Givers, along with some corporate donors and surrounding community members, has been providing assistance for the fire victims.
Residents of Masiphumelele township near Fish Hoek have continued their efforts to rebuild in the aftermath of the fire that destroyed 309 structures on Monday, 31 October.
The non-profit Gift of the Givers has provided hot meals and bottled water to fire victims daily since the incident, says its CEO, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.
“The challenging requirement is the provision of new clean, unburnt corrugated sheeting, timber and cement. Gift of the Givers has procured these items and will deliver soon. We will be sending school uniforms, additional stationery and mattresses, hygiene and toiletry packs, sanitary pads, diapers and food parcels,” he said.
Gift of the Givers says there are 610 fire victims and of these:
- 230 are adult males;
- 247 are adult females;
- 118 are children; and
- 15 are infants.
“There’s a need for baby food, so we are delivering baby food today,” said Ali Sablay, project manager at Gift of the Givers.
Those wishing to make donations in support of affected residents can drop items at the Gift of the Givers Foundation office in Cape Town or at Living Hope on Kommetjie Road. Items needed include:
- Building materials;
- Mattresses;
- Linen;
- Hygiene and toiletry packs;
- Sanitary pads;
- Diapers;
- Baby formula;
- Food parcels;
- Bottled water;
- Stationery; and
- Clothing.
Sooliman told Maverick Citizen MTN had donated blankets, mattresses and school stationery for the fire victims. Peninsula Beverages SA has been providing 1-litre bottles of water and Shoprite and Checkers have been assisting with providing hot meals through a mobile soup kitchen.
The Simonstown Civic Association has raised funds for the baboon management rangers, who have been a key part of the urban baboon management programme. Simon’s Town community members have also raised funds for these men and their families to rebuild their structures. My Father’s House have been providing meals for the rangers. DM/MC
Those wishing to support Masiphumelele residents affected by the fire can use the following banking details:
Gift of the Givers
Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg
Account number 052137228
Branch code 057525
Use Masiphumelele Daily Maverick as a reference.
Send the deposit slip to [email protected] for acknowledgement.
