'Unsolvable' problem in the 2022 matric maths exam and...

Defend Truth

EDUCATION CHALLENGES

See the ‘unsolvable’ problem in the matric maths paper and an expert’s possible solution

Students at Menlopark High School begin the annual National Senior Certificate Examination or Matric Final Examination on 31 October 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Daily Maverick
15 Nov 2022
0

An alleged error in a trigonometry question in the Grade 12 Mathematics Paper 2 has caused an uproar among learners and teachers. The Department of Basic Education is investigating.

The maths problem in question is as follows:

trig question
The ‘impossible’ seven-mark question in the matric maths exam paper.

Nicky Roberts, a professor of mathematics education at the University of Fort Hare and director of Kelello Consulting, concluded that the question is impossible to solve. She explained it as follows:

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Solving the unsolvable 5.1 problem — disastrous matric maths question stumps teachers and learners alike”

Sums of all fears: The seven steps I used to help my kids survive matric

