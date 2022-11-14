The introduction of private-sector investors in the ownership structure of state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) has been thrown into a tailspin after a key architect of the ongoing and delayed deal walked away from it.

Gidon Novick has resigned as the CEO and board member of a consortium that plans to buy a majority shareholding (about 51%) in SAA from the government, which announced 18 months ago that it wants to give up control of the ailing airline. This plan was dealt a blow after Novick resigned, citing a lack of information and transparency from the consortium’s largest shareholder about the terms and conditions around the purchase of SAA.

To purchase 51% of SAA, a consortium named Takatso was formed. The consortium consists of an infrastructure investment firm, Harith General Partners, which is the largest shareholder of the consortium, owning 80%.

Other minority shareholders own the 20% balance, and consist of Global Airways, an aircraft leasing company that is invested in the domestic airline Lift, and an airline management company founded by Novick. Novick, who co-founded Lift, represented the minority shareholders on the Takatso board and became the consortium’s CEO. In the consortium, Harith would be responsible for raising capital for SAA to fund its operations. Meanwhile, Global Airways and Novick’s airline management company would commit aircraft, technical skills and support to SAA.

Butting heads with Harith

Novick told Business Maverick he couldn’t fulfil his fiduciary duties as the CEO and board member of the Takatso consortium because he was “kept in the dark” by Harith about certain information regarding the SAA deal.

“There is a lot of complexity when a deal involves a state entity or the government — like SAA does. But there is an added layer of complexity when you don’t have any line of sight regarding information around the consortium and transaction. We have been completely in the dark.

“We didn’t have a choice but to walk away. I can’t have a fiduciary responsibility [as the CEO and board member] in an environment of not knowing what is going on. The fundamental issue is the lack of information,” said Novick.

He laid the blame squarely on Harith, which as a majority shareholder of the Takatso consortium was the “driver” of the SAA deal, often being in discussions with the government about the airline, its financial position, and the legalities around introducing private-sector investors in its ownership structure.

Novick said information that the minority shareholders of Takatso didn’t have access to and which was ultimately withheld by Harith included how Harith plans to raise the initial R3-billion it promised to inject into SAA and recapitalise the airline, and a business plan once SAA was majority-owned by private sector investors.

“As shareholders, we are also entitled to that information. It comes with our fiduciary responsibility as directors. It is just really about understanding what is going on,” said Novick.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

As the CEO of Takatso, Novick was often the public face of the consortium’s plans to buy SAA. He was asked for details about the SAA deal, notably when it would be concluded, as it has been in the making for 18 months — answers which he didn’t have because he was allegedly kept in the dark by Harith.

The Department of Public Enterprises, the sole SAA shareholder, has shifted the deadline for the completion of Takatso’s purchase from “early 2022” to “early 2030”. Asked if this shifted deadline was realistic, Novick quipped: “Who knows? I know as much as the public. I wish I knew more.”

Novick’s resignation raises further concerns about whether the SAA deal might be concluded or whether it still has any merit. Novick said his company intended to retain its shares in the Takatso consortium.

The net effect of this is that Novick’s company and Global Airways will still be involved in the SAA deal, but Novick has relinquished responsibility as a director in the consortium. Novick is no longer the public face of the consortium, but is willing to provide support to SAA and still sees merit in private-sector investors taking control of the airline.

“We still believe in the ability to cooperate with SAA. The scope for airline cooperation is significant because the domestic aviation market is now smaller. Lift, for example, has great strength in the local market and SAA has the potential to regain strength in the African region.

“I still see the merits of SAA becoming independent of the South African fiscus. That must still happen.”

Takatso board hits back, accusing Novick of a potential conflict

The Takatso consortium board said it appreciated Novick’s resignation and deemed it “appropriate” because of his “inherent conflicts of interest” regarding his involvement in Lift and the Takatso consortium, which is pursuing SAA. This conflict had become a problem because Lift was seeking a business relationship and opportunities with SAA, said the Takatso consortium in a statement. These opportunities were being pursued outside of the consortium.

Novick’s involvement at Lift and Takatso might give the impression that he has access to commercially sensitive information about SAA, which could give Lift (a competing airline) an advantage in whatever opportunities it pursues with SAA.

Because of this, the Takatso consortium said it had to manage Novick’s potential conflict by not sharing information with him about the SAA deal “in the spirit of maintaining fair competition in the South African airline market and in compliance with South Africa’s competition regulations”.

“Mr Novick’s resignation will therefore assist Takatso in managing these inherent conflicts of interest and maintaining confidentiality over sensitive information on a continuing basis,” said the Takatso board.

The Takatso board said it was working closely with the Department of Public Enterprises to conclude the SAA deal, develop a business plan for the airline, and introduce additional technical skills since it identified Novick’s potential conflict of interest. No deadline for the completion of the deal was offered by the Takatso board. DM/BM