Kolbe at fullback for Boks to face world No 1 Ireland

Sport

RUGBY

Kolbe at fullback for Boks to face world No 1 Ireland

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa scores a try during the third Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 August 2021. (Photo: MB Media / Getty Images)
By Craig Ray
01 Nov 2022
0

Cheslin Kolbe returns to the Springbok side for the first time since July, but as fullback, while the ‘Bomb Squad’ is also back.

It’s not a surprise that Cheslin Kolbe went straight back into the Springboks’ starting XV for Saturday’s crunch meeting with the world’s top-ranked team, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It is a surprise though that it will be at fullback.

Kolbe was injured in the third Test against Wales at Cape Town Stadium in June. He has not played a Test since, but in recent weeks has been performing for Toulon in France’s Top 14.

It will be the first time Kolbe dons No 15 on his back for the Boks, but not the first time he has played in the position. He started his career as a dangerous running fullback at the Stormers nine years ago. Now he will combine with the equally exciting Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi in a potentially devastating back three.

With Damian Willemse selected at flyhalf as expected, the Bok side possesses a great deal of X-factor, behind its immensely powerful pack.

Kolbe will also be the back-up flyhalf with Willie le Roux the only outside back named on the bench as the management opted for the return of the Bomb Squad with a six/two split between forwards and backs.

Rob Kearney of Ireland in action against Jesse Kriel of South Africa at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 11 November 2017. (Photo: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile / Gallo Images)

“Cheslin has always been a fullback option for us, but we have never had a chance to play him there,” coach Jacques Nienaber said from Dublin.

“He will be flyhalf cover for us too. Cheslin has been utilised as flyhalf at Toulouse in the past when they rested (France flyhalf) Romain Ntamack, so we’re confident if needed he can slot in.

Read in Daily Maverick: “​​Springboks must not waste a good (flyhalf) crisis

“Cheslin has delivered star performances for his clubs in France at flyhalf, so he will slot in as a back-up flyhalf if necessary, while Faf (de Klerk) is another option for us at No 10 as well.”

The back three might be the smallest the current Bok coaches have picked, but it also has the potential to be the most dynamic in recent history. Arendse has also played fullback at United Rugby Championship (URC) level, and is excellent under the high ball, both on attack and in defence.

Big pack

Nienaber opted for Jasper Wiese at No 8 in a loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi, given the physical challenge expected from the Irish forwards.

The front row features props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe and hooker Malcolm Marx, with Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager in the engine room.

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Ox Nche and Vincent Koch (both props) will be joined by utility forwards Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith and Deon Fourie as the forward replacements, while Faf de Klerk (scrumhalf) and Willie le Roux (fullback) will be the two backs on the bench.

“We selected a team we believe contains the best combinations to counter the threats posed by Ireland,” said Nienaber.

“Damian (Willemse) has done well for us at flyhalf, and he is continuing to grow as a player in that role, while we think Cheslin has the potential to add a new dimension to our game at fullback. He was sidelined for a while after breaking his jaw against Wales, but he has played four 80-minute matches for Toulon since returning to play, and we are confident that he will step up to the challenge.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Damian (Willemse) can also move to inside centre if we need cover there, while Damian de Allende can play outside centre and Willie fullback, and this allowed us to opt for a six-two split on the bench.”

Nienaber expected a massive onslaught from Ireland and said his charges must be prepared for an epic encounter.

“Ireland are the top-ranked team in the world currently and they’ve shown in the past that they can be a force to reckon with in Dublin,” he said. “We last faced them on their home patch in 2017 and they beat us 38-3 in that match, and they also beat us here 29-15 in 2014 and they will draw confidence from that.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Has coach Jacques Nienaber built a Springbok squad capable of winning the Rugby World Cup?

“Similarly, to us they will also view this as a vital clash with an eye on next year’s Rugby World Cup in France where we will cross paths in the pool stages.

“Obviously we are a long way out from the World Cup, but we have a limited number of matches left before the competition and the preparation doesn’t get better than playing a side we will face in the World Cup and the No 1 side in the world.

Cheslin Kolbe will make his first Test appearance when the Boks meet Ireland in Dublin on Saturday since injuring his arm against Wales in the deciding third Test in July. (Photo: Gordon Arons / Gallo Images)

“This match is important for us for many reasons, one of which is to test our player combinations with the World Cup less than a year away.”

On the injury front, Nienaber said Sbu Nkosi (wing) and Marco van Staden (flanker), who suffered rib injuries in the Bulls’ clash against the Sharks in the URC on Sunday, will not join the squad and will not be replaced at this stage as there is sufficient cover in the touring group. DM

Springbok team:

15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Reserves: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux.

 

