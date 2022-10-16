Will flyhalfs Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu be a part of the Bok squad to tour Europe in November? (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

Depending on who you speak to, the Springboks are either in the midst of a flyhalf crisis or – for the first time in years – spoiled for choice in this key position.

Manie Libbok, Gianni Lombard, Boeta Chamberlain, Chris Smith and former Junior Boks skipper Sacha Mngomezulu have dazzled for their respective franchises in recent rounds of the United Rugby Championship (URC). It’s highly likely that at least two of these players will travel with the national squad to Europe this November.

World Cup winner Handré Pollard is likely to miss the tour owing to a serious knee injury, and another veteran in Elton Jantjies has been granted an indefinite break to address his off-field issues. Players of such experience and quality will be missed on a challenging tour that includes Tests against Ireland and France – the two top-ranked teams in the world.

The Boks possess exciting alternatives though, in Damian Willemse and Johan Goosen, as well as the versatile veteran Frans Steyn. Coach Jacques Nienaber looks set to select this trio for the four Tests, as well as two more flyhalves for the midweek fixtures against Munster and Bristol Bears.

Double blow a blessing in disguise

South Africa’s depth at flyhalf has been a major talking point in recent years. Last November, many lamented the fact that Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had failed to explore options outside Pollard, Jantjies and, briefly, Morné Steyn for the period between 2018 and 2021.

Jantjies himself travelled to the UK in dire need of game time, having watched Pollard start nine of the previous 10 Tests. Steyn retired from international rugby ahead of that tour, leaving the Boks without a third specialist.

Fast forward 12 months and the worst-case scenario has come to pass. Both senior flyhalves have been sidelined, and Nienaber has been forced to consider younger and less experienced men in the position of ultimate responsibility.

And yet, the Boks have won three consecutive games in the absence of Pollard and Jantjies. With Willemse moving from fullback to flyhalf, the Boks have looked more threatening with ball in hand, and have played with more balance.

It may have taken a crisis for the Boks to reach this point, but Nienaber has found some answers. The coming tour to Europe, of course, will demand a lot more of players such as Willemse and Goosen.

Ireland and France boast stronger packs than Australia and Argentina – the Boks’ last two opponents – and attacking space will be limited. The weather in the northern hemisphere will prescribe a more tactical approach. The tour could serve as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup, which will be staged in similar conditions in France next year.

Second tier of 10s

Though Willemse enjoyed a two-game stint at flyhalf in the recent Rugby Championship, Goosen hasn’t played a Test in six years. It’s been a decade since Goosen made his debut – at flyhalf – for Heyneke Meyer’s Boks. He featured briefly at fullback for South Africa in 2016, before returning to the international wilderness.

Goosen made yet another comeback to South African rugby last year, and showed some form for the Bulls before sustaining a serious knee injury. Since Morné Steyn’s retirement, Goosen has been identified by the Bok coaches as a player who can occupy that third flyhalf role at the 2023 World Cup.

Goosen showed glimpses of his potential while playing for the Bulls in early rounds of this season’s URC. He will have much to prove in a Bok jersey this November, with younger players jousting for a World Cup squad place.

How Goosen is deployed in Europe remains to be seen. Perhaps the 30-year-old will be trusted to start at 10 in the third Test against Italy. If Willemse breaks down, Goosen will be elevated – assuming, of course, Pollard and Jantjies do not return.

Generation next

There is likely to be a clear division between the Test side and the second-stringers – officially the “SA Select XV” – on the tour. It will be interesting to see who is backed at flyhalf in the two midweek fixtures.

It’s believed Libbok, who guided the Stormers to the URC title last season, and Lombard, a standout for a resurgent Lions over the past few weeks, are the favourites.

Chamberlain has blown hot and cold with an equally inconsistent Sharks side in recent months and may not come into the Bok frame unless there are more injuries. Smith has proved a solid game manager for the Bulls, but lacks the X-factor of the other candidates. Jordan Hendrikse – another former Junior Bok star – is on the radar, but has been playing behind Lombard at the Lions.

Mngomezulu appears to have it all and has impressed for the Stormers – South Africa’s form team – in recent rounds. Coach John Dobson has described the 20-year-old as a “carbon copy of Damian Willemse” – a reference to Mngomezulu’s skill set, appetite for physicality and unshakeable confidence.

The player proved himself in the recent win against Zebre in Parma, slotting seven goal-kicks and finishing the game with a personal tally of 22 points.

Whether a star performance against Zebre in the URC is proof Mngomezulu is ready for Test rugby is another story. The same could be said of Libbok and Lombard.

There is a significant gap between domestic tournaments – Currie Cup, English Premiership, French Top 14 and URC – and Test rugby. National coaches tend to select players on form in the European Champions Cup, which is closer to international rugby in terms of intensity, pace and physicality.

One reason overseas-based Boks have been picked ahead of local stars in recent years is exposure to high-level competition.

The adage that “good enough is old enough” still rings true, though. Frans Steyn was backed to tour with the Boks at the age of 19, and Pollard and Goosen both started at flyhalf when they were Mngomezulu’s age (20). People tend to forget Willemse is still relatively young at 24, and has been with the Boks since making his Test debut in 2018.

The big call Nienaber faces in the coming weeks is whether Mngonmezulu deserves a spot ahead of Libbok or Lombard – who are certainly not past it at 25 and 24 respectively. It’s a healthy headache for a national coach to have, and a sign that South Africa may be spoiled for choice in years to come.

The trick for the current management team, of course, is to find and back the right group of 10s to take to the next World Cup. DM168

