Blueberries and berry juices are widely available in the shops at the moment, and together they make for a delicious hot, baked pudding packed with berry flavours. This recipe makes its own sauce; the juice that you pour over the top works its magic while it bakes, creating a lovely pool of sauce beneath the baked pudding. Like magic, it starts out on top but settles at the bottom.

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups self raising flour, sifted

½ cup golden brown sugar

½ cup full cream milk

1 jumbo egg

50 g butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla essence

½ cup of caster sugar

2 tsp cornflour

2 cups berry juice

2 cups blueberries

Method

Preheat the oven to 180℃. Grease a deep oven dish with butter.

Sift the flour into a large bowl and stir in the brown sugar.

In a separate bowl, mix the milk and egg together and then slowly stir the melted butter into it. Stir in the vanilla essence.

Stir this mixture into the first mixture, stir in the blueberries, and spoon the combined mixture into the greased dish.

Mix the caster sugar and cornflour together and sprinkle it over the top of the pudding.

Pour the blueberry juice over, carefully.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until risen and golden, but ovens differ. This is how long it is likely to take in an electric oven, but in my gas oven it took 10 minutes longer.

Serve with whipped cream, and garnish with fresh blueberries. DM/TGIFood

