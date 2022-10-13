More than 750 officers from the Cape Town Metro Police, Traffic Services, Law Enforcement and the South African Police Service participated in an integrated law enforcement operation in Philippi East on Wednesday.

“We have never seen so many police officers here — what is happening?” asked one resident.

After it was explained to him that it was a law enforcement operation, the resident said: “[This is] all theatrics. This will happen for one day. What will happen tomorrow and the day after? What about the jobs we need?”

The five-day operation started on Monday. It included a clean-up operation by the Department of Solid Waste and the identification of illegal electricity connections.

Philippi East is situated between Nyanga, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Philippi. It houses the Marikana informal settlement, one of the biggest contributors to crime in the precinct.

Roadblocks and residents being stopped and searched were the order of the day. Some homes got a surprise visit from Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.

Cleaning of the area by workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) started on Monday and lasted for two days.

“We have 12 Leap [Law Enforcement Advancement Plan] deployments areas in the city,” said the mayor. “When we had the last release of the crime statistics, we had reason to celebrate. Every single Leap deployment area saw the crime come down, except for this one. When we are making the kind of investment we are making in bringing down crime in our worst affected areas, we want to see results.”

He added that the law enforcement operation would send a message to law-abiding citizens that they were not alone.

While officials were setting up a roadblock, a motorist driving a Toyota Avanza refused to stop and knocked over a traffic officer, before speeding off on Weltevreden Road.

“Officers pursued the run-away vehicle into Philippi, and arrested the driver for multiple charges including reckless and negligent driving, failing to stop on command, failing to stop after an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a dangerous weapon, and failing to have the correct licensing and permits in his possession while driving,” said Smith.

As the officers moved around the area, sedan taxi drivers started parking their vehicles along Sheffield Road. A group of young boys appeared and started washing the vehicles.

One taxi driver was arrested after he failed to produce a driver’s licence, while another was arrested after it was found he had 17 outstanding warrants.

EPWP worker Vuyokazi Manayiwa from Nyanga East was asked to assist in the cleaning operation. “We will feel safe now that there is a heavy presence of officials,” she said.

“It is difficult as an EPWP worker to work in an area you are not from because the people will say cleaning jobs are for people who live in the area. Our cellphones are not safe when there is no security around us; we become targets and I hope this operation stays for a long time.”

The law enforcement officials moved into the Bhekela informal settlement, adjacent to Marikana. There, a woman told the mayor that two nights ago a group of men had kicked down her door.

“A vehicle was standing outside. They took my TV set and refrigerator. We are living in fear here because crime happens at any time. The most dangerous time is nighttime when the lights go out.”

A businessman complained about extortion rackets. He said criminals came every month to demand payment, threatening to ransack his business or kill him if he did not pay.

“[Toyota] Avanzas [used by taxi drivers] feature prominently in many of the horror stories,” said Smith. “Many people who talk about gender-based violence, robberies, extortion rackets… it does look like the Avanzas’ name comes up over and over in these stories.”

Taxi drivers in the area told Daily Maverick criminals had given their business a bad name. During Wednesday’s operation, Daily Maverick saw two Toyota Avanzas being impounded and witnessed three arrests.

Taxi drivers were to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the impounding of their vehicles. DM