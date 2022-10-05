We’re not always the bearers of good news…

When your newsfeed is consistently refreshed with a seemingly endless flow of Daily Maverick investigations, from ministerial corruption to white collar crime and State Capture, it’s easy to think the country is falling apart.

The truth is, these investigations are helping hold our country together.

Corruption is being stopped in its tracks, criminals are being arrested, funds are being recovered, an age of accountability is dawning properly.

South Africa could have been far worse off. Imagine if the #GuptaLeaks had never happened? If Scorpio, our investigative unit, had never been established? If our journalists didn’t expose the failures of state departments?

Their job is not to simply report on what’s happened. It’s also to put a stop to what could happen. But we need our readers’ help.

If you value knowing that we’re out here doing our jobs, please consider joining Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose. It’s quite literally the difference between bad news and very bad news. One headline we don’t ever want to publish is the last headline we’ve seen too many news publications publish: “We’re closing”

Support Daily Maverick→

