What’s cooking today: Spice rack steak rub

TGIFOOD

SPICE IS NICE

What’s cooking today: Spice rack steak rub

Tony Jackman’s ribeye steak with his spice rack steak rub, served on a steak platter by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
05 Oct 2022
0

Use your imagination and palate to put together a spice rub from whatever you have on your spice rack.

For a flavour profile that pleases the senses, try to include dried herbs as well as spices, something (dried) from the allium family, perhaps a touch of mustard powder, spices with heat such as paprika, and distinctive ones such as coriander and cumin.

I like to include something green, both for flavour and colour, so I included dried oregano and dried parsley. There needs to be salt too, and I used Maldon smoked sea salt to bring in a subtle smokey character too.

Ingredients

Tony Jackman’s spice rack steak rub. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

3 Tbsp dried parsley

1 Tbsp dried oregano

1 Tbsp chilli flakes

1 Tbsp ground black pepper

1 Tbsp Maldon smoked sea salt

2 tsp onion flakes

1 tsp mustard powder

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried crushed garlic

1 tsp paprika

Ribeye steak with spice rack steak rub:

2 x 350 g mature ribeye steaks

3 Tbsp butter

Spice rack steak rub, as needed

Maldon smoked sea salt, to taste, if needed

Method

Mix all the spices together including the smoked sea salt, stir well and store in a jar with an airtight lid until required.

Clean and dry steaks and make sure they are at room temperature. Pat dry and sprinkle the rub over them, then rub it in with your palms. Let the steaks stand for an hour or so.

Melt the butter until hot and foaming, then add the steaks and fry until caramelised on both sides, and rare or medium rare in the middle. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop or, if sold out, directly from him. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. 

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

