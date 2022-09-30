X

ANC forced to extend branch nominations deadline due to...

Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

ANC forced to extend branch nominations deadline due to power crisis, unpaid staff

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe at a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. (Photo: Sandile Ndlovu)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
30 Sep 2022
0

Less than three months until the ruling party holds its crunch elective conference, the ANC has extended the leadership nomination process by three weeks.

The ANC has extended the process of branches nominating delegates for leadership positions by more than three weeks, owing to ongoing rolling blackouts, industrial action by its own staff, and flawed internal systems.  

 The process was initially expected to conclude on 2 October, but has since been moved to the 25th.   

National spokesperson Pule Mabe made the announcement on Friday during a media briefing, days after acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile convened a secretariat forum to receive progress reports on the holding of Branch General Meetings (BGMs) to elect delegates and to nominate members of the National Executive Committee (NEC). 

“The reports would have highlighted a number of challenges impacting on BGMs, including load-shedding, industrial action by ANC staff, a high percentage of newly elected branch secretaries not familiar with membership systems, and the need to upgrade our own internal systems. 

Former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane in the dock alongside his co-accused Ronica Ragavan and Ugeshni Govender, at the Bloemfontein Magistrates court, relating to fraud and corruption at the Vrede Dairy farm. (Photo: Dan Ingham)

“Based on the assessment of these reports in that engagement, it was clear that many of the branches will not be able to hold their BGMs by the deadline of Sunday, 2nd October. Accordingly, the deadline has been extended to Tuesday, 25th October 2022. The electoral commission led by Kgalema Motlanthe has been advised,” said Mabe.   

The nomination process will allow for branches of the party to engage on which leaders they will be endorsing. Branches play an important role as they make up 90% of delegates at the party’s national conference, which is taking place in December. 

The Electoral Commission rules stipulate that nominations for the top six and the 80 NEC members will be completed at branch general meetings under the supervision of independent electoral officers. This is to ensure fairness in these gatherings, which sometimes end up being chaotic because of opposing views by members.   

What do the ANC's new electoral rules mean for what happens at December conference?

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe during the media briefing on the status of the party’s councillor candidate registration process for Local Government Elections at Albert Luthuli House on 22 September, 2021 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

December date set

The conference is scheduled to commence on 16 December, 2022. Screening, vetting, and collecting of acceptance forms by delegates will take place on 5 November. Meanwhile, complaints and criteria issues are to be resolved by 10 November. 

Final successful nomination lists to be published and emailed to branches, top three nominations and top 200 nominees to be elected as additional members, are all to be done by 15 November, said Mabe.  

For those who will be nominated from the floor, Mabe said delegates need to meet the 25% support to have their names added on the ballot papers. 

“We are hopeful that the process will continue seamlessly,” said Mabe.   







Mabe called on members of the party to conduct themselves in a peaceful  and exemplary manner, which would protect the integrity of the process.  

Last month, the party’s electoral committee outlined several guidelines that would be used to guide the conference proceedings. Among other resolutions, it was decided that members who have been found guilty of, or have been charged with unethical or immoral conduct, or any serious crime, or corruption, cannot contest.    

ANC electoral committee sinks Ace Magashule's hopes of a December resurrection 

Former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane at the Bloemfontein Magistrates court. (Photo: Dan Ingham)

Vote-buying elimination

To eliminate vote-buying, which has been a norm in conferences of the party, the committee said the financial record of every campaign had to be maintained and submitted to the electoral committee. In addition to this, the committee had the right to demand further particulars and to inspect the bank statements of candidates, campaigns and campaign workers, and to interview members of campaign teams.

In the same media briefing, the ANC also welcomed a court judgment which dismissed Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s application to halt a special sitting that eventually saw her voted out as the mayor. 

 Mabe said the move was not a very big shift as the ANC, even on opposition benches, always knew that Phalatse’s term would be temporary. “We kept on reminding them that this would happen, as they did not win the elections with a majority, it has never been permanent,” he said. DM

