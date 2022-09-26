First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Mexican style stuffed peppers

TGIFOOD

MORE PLEASE

What’s cooking today: Mexican style stuffed peppers

Tony Jackman’s Mexican style stuffed peppers, served on plates by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
26 Sep 2022
0

A single large red bell pepper (or yellow or green for that matter) can make an entire meal for one. But you may want to do a few extra ones for seconds, as they’re pretty moreish.

This recipe is based on whole bell peppers and beef mince, complemented by black beans and corn and flavoured with toasted cumin, chilli and garlic. But it can easily be adapted for a vegetarian diet if you substitute canned lentils, in similar quantities, and perhaps use a vegan “cheese” instead of Cheddar.

Ingredients

2 mielies (corn on the cob)

4 red bell peppers

1 tsp cumin seeds

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

375 g lean beef mince (or substitute with 1 x 400 g can brown lentils, drained)

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

1 red chilli, seeded and chopped

1 x 400 g can black beans, drained

Salt and black pepper

1 cup grated Cheddar cheese

0.5 cm slices of Cheddar cheese to cover the tops of the peppers

Method

Boil or steam the mielies, cool, then cut off the kernels and discard the cores.

Wash the outsides of the peppers, dry, then carefully slice off the stem end to form a “lid”. Spoon out the seeds, placenta and septa. The latter two are the foamy part near the stem, and the soft parts that separate the chambers inside the bell pepper “ovary”. Keep the “lids” to use when cooking.

Toast the cumin seeds in a dry pan until they begin to pop. Add olive oil, heat, then add onions and garlic. Cook gently, stirring, until softened.

Add the mince and work it with a wooden spoon so that it does not clump. Cook, stirring, until all the minced beef is well browned.

Add the chopped tomatoes and chilli, season to taste with salt and pepper, stir, and cook gently for 15 minutes for the meat to cook through.

Drain the black beans and add them along with the corn kernels, cook for a few minutes more, then add the Cheddar and stir in while it melts.

Spoon the mixture into the peppers, place slices of Cheddar on top (cut the cheese to fit their shapes), put the lids on and bake in the preheated oven for about 40 minutes. Serve them just as they are (which is what we did), or with rice or couscous. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted