A woman was killed in a shark attack on Sunday morning at a popular holiday destination, Plettenberg Bay, less than three months after a fatal attack there in June. Both the local Bitou municipality and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said this was “very unusual when compared with previous years”.

Just before 8am, the NSRI recovered the body of a woman, said to be 39, from the water near Central Beach. Plett News and Info reported that the victim was a tourist from Cape Town and her husband and child were on the scene.

After offering their condolences to the family, Craig Lambinon, the spokesperson for the NSRI, and Andile Namntu, the communications manager for the Bitou municipality, said that NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the SAPS were alerted at 7.53am and the sea rescue craft Eric Stratford was launched off Central Beach.

The Forensic Pathology Service and the SAPS have opened an inquest docket.

Shark barriers

The Bitou council approved research on shark barriers at Central Beach in May 2022, which the municipality and the NSRI said “will go a long way to assist in understanding the behaviour of the sharks. At this moment there seems to be more shark activity on our beaches.”

The municipality and the NSRI are appealing to people to be cautious along the Plettenberg Bay and Southern Cape coastline. The municipality has closed beaches in Plettenberg Bay.

The Bitou municipality has also established a shark committee to work with experienced private sector personnel to assist in limiting such incidents.

Daily Maverick previously reported that at the first Plett Marine Science Symposium in July this year, a talk on the predator-prey dynamic between white sharks and seals in Plettenberg Bay was the best-attended presentation, with ticket numbers doubling after a fatal great white shark attack earlier that week, on 28 June.

Patty Butterworth, the CEO of Plettenberg Bay Tourism, said at the time: “While Plettenberg Bay is renowned for its natural beauty, both on land and in the sea, we need to constantly remind ourselves that we are visitors in nature and need to exercise caution when out in the natural environment.”

Lacey Williams, a marine scientist who completed her master’s dissertation on the interaction between white sharks and seals, said the June attack was “a tragedy, but it is also an opportunity for us to really learn about what’s happening in our backyard so we can both protect ourselves, our loved ones and the natural environment within which we interact, and upon which we depend”.

Williams emphasised that her study was not connected to that recent shark attack, or to human and shark interactions, but did say it was important to understand predation.

“Predation is one of the most fundamental forces that shape our natural world,” explained Williams during the talk. “It is an incredibly dynamic interaction — it directly impacts both predator and prey within a predation or predatory event.

“But it also indirectly impacts populations, structures, communities, and helps dictate entire ecosystem dynamics.

“Our survival is intricately linked to the planet — we can’t survive without it,” said Williams, adding that this was particularly important in a town like Plettenberg Bay which relied on tourism for its economic sustainability.

Plettenberg Bay Tourism told Daily Maverick that based on its latest data, collected from 2016 to 2018 (pre-Covid), the direct tourism economy generated R2.4-billion, with the summer months bringing in 75,000 visitors to Robberg, creating 3,000 to 4,000 jobs and generating R400,000 in wages.

Butterworth said: “The number of jobs created by tourism is significant, and the population is greatly affected by tourism. As one of the largest contributing industries, the revenue is invested in the town and residents experience an opportunity for economic growth.” DM/OBP