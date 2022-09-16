Advocate Malesela Teffo walks through Church Square after withdrawing as council in the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the Pretoria High Court. (Photo: Supplied) | Teffo in court for the trial. (Photos: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu | Alet Pretorius | Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

In a scathing judgment on Friday the Pretoria High Court found that Teffo did not adhere to the highest standards expected by the profession and the courts. In essence the court found Teffo lacked the sense of responsibility, honesty, integrity and such attributes that are characteristics of an advocate.

This severe punishment comes after the Legal Practice Council said it had received 22 complaints about Teffo’s behaviour between 2019 and 2021. What followed was an application filed in the Pretoria High Court asking for his suspension.

During the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which started in April, Teffo represented four of the five men accused of murdering the football star in 2014 at his girlfriend’s home in Vosloorus, Johannesburg.

Teffo’s outrageous comments trended on social media. He has told the court that “the situation is f*cked up”; he has accused Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of practising witchcraft; and he has even gone as far as accusing the Presidency of intimidating him. Teffo did not provide proof of his claims and the Presidency dismissed them as baseless.

In reaching a decision, the Pretoria High Court underlined that a legal practitioner is a member of a learned, respected and honourable profession, and by entering it he pledges himself to total and unquestionable integrity to the courts and the profession.

The court further reiterated that the image and standing of the profession are judged by the conduct and reputation of all the members, and that to maintain this confidence all members the profession must exhibit qualities set out above at all times.

“This court is convinced that Teffo’s conducts no longer meet the requisite threshold of a fit and proper person, and is satisfied that the LPC has proved its case on balance of probabilities that Teffo is not a fit and proper person and that his countenance in practising would involve danger to the public or the good name of the profession,” the court found.

The judgment also indicated that Teffo misled the courts on a number of occasions; he was even contemptuous in a number of instances. The accused assaulted and intimidated members of the SAPS which resulted in an urgent interdict application prohibiting him from entering the premises of the SAPS. He is under investigation for corruption activities as defined by the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The court also wasted no time in dealing with a scornful letter, dated 25 July 2022, addressed to advocate GD Baloy, in which Teffo averred he had been experiencing harassment from the courts, the state police, the minister of police and the prosecution, including the Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg.

The court rubbish the letter, indicating it would not waste time dealing with delinquent assumptions and misconstrued aspersions levelled at the office of the court.

“The court is short of words in attributing this level of behaviour projected by Teffo. Safe to say he has no regard for justice. It is our view that the contention by Teffo that the applicant failed to give him an opportunity to address his complaints should not be given as an excuse for not dealing with them,” the court ruled.

The court ordered that Teffo be removed from the roll of legal practitioners and that he surrender his certificate of enrolment as a legal practitioner to the court. If he fails to comply within two weeks of the order the sheriff of the court will collect the certificate, prohibited from handling or operating his banking account used in receiving monies from clients, and a curator will administer his account relating to insolvent deceased estates. DM