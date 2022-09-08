While political parties represented in Parliament had submitted a total of 17 names by 1 September, Thursday’s programming committee was told the availability of the proposed panel members is first being established.

“You may feel there’s a bit of a delay, but it’s better to have that now (than delays later)… Hopefully, by Monday we will be announcing the panel,” National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the programming committee.

Once announced, that panel has 30 days to get back to the National Assembly with its assessment on whether the president should face an inquiry into removal from office in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution, as proposed in the motion from African Transformation Movement leader Vuyolwethu Zungula.

If the independent panel, which works from papers, but also receives written input from President Ramaphosa, decides no grounds for impeachment exist — and the National Assembly adopts this — the impeachment motion ends there and then.

The Section 89 impeachment parliamentary rules echo those for the removal from office of heads of the constitutionally established Chapter 9 institutions to support democracy, of which proceedings are under way against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The fact that Ramaphosa is seeking to make representations to this panel emerged in the House on 30 August.

Telling MPs he had been “counselled and advised to address this matter when (investigative) processes have been done”, Ramaphosa added, “It is important for me that due process is followed… including the process that’s set to unfold in Parliament.”

Just over a week later, Deputy President David “DD” Mabuza confirmed in a parliamentary reply that Ramaphosa had “already briefed the leadership of the governing party” and indicated “he is ready to cooperate with any investigation on this matter, including the Section 89 process that Parliament has initiated”.

It’s not impossible that the president and his team are hoping the independent panel will find no grounds to proceed with the constitutional impeachment motion — as would the Hawks, the South African Reserve Bank (to whom answers were due on Thursday) and the Public Protector.

The president’s replies to the Public Protector probe, according to News24, say that Sudanese, Dubai-based businessman Hazim Mustafa paid $580,000 for buffalo in December 2019, before the February 2020 theft, although it appears that the animals remain to be collected.

On Thursday, it emerged that Ramaphosa would complete his question slot on the Phala Phala robbery on 29 September, his next scheduled Q&A session in the House. The four supplementary questions permitted in terms of parliamentary rules were not completed.

EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu, who, in the last disrupted question session, had proposed an urgent rescheduling, on Thursday realised the extent to which he had been outmanoeuvred.

That date, which last week had emerged as an ANC preference, was confirmed in the Rule 210 deadlock-breaking mechanism of the Speaker, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and Mabuza in his capacity as leader of government business, or liaison between Cabinet and Parliament.

“President has since written back and has indicated the earliest opportunity he can attend this outstanding matter is the 29 of September, which is the day anyway allocated for questions to the President,” Mapisa-Nqakula told the programming committee on the response to her letter.

African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said the scheduling was “regrettable”, a sentiment echoed by IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh: “It’s rather unfortunate that (the president) could not find an hour for Parliament between now and the 29th.”

Shivambu and fellow EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi vocally objected, and were bounced from the programming meeting on Mapisa-Nqakula’s orders.

Mabuza’s parliamentary counsellor, ANC MP Hope Papo, took the unusual step of ramming it home that the ANC ruled Parliament because of its majority.

“Parliament is run on majority views,” said Papo, adding: “The majority can not be criminalised… We run a majority system here.”

Usually the approach is more nuanced since Parliament is the people’s assembly of all publicly elected representatives, even if the ANC holds 230 of the 400 National Assembly seats. But the 2024 elections loom.

And so manoeuvring also arose over discussion of the release of the 2018 impact study into moving Parliament north.

In late May, EFF leader Julius Malema started the process for a Private Members Bill to move the national legislature to Tshwane. The impact study was required for this, Shivambu and Mkhaliphi maintained on Thursday.

The closed Chief Whips’ Forum a day earlier discussed this and was said to have agreed to release this report. However, Thursday’s spin seemed to catch opposition parties off guard — the report that had been agreed for release was the 2008/9 space utilisation study that, as House Chairperson for Committees Cedric Frolick put it, was part of the 2018 impact study.

The 2018 socioeconomic impact report of moving Parliament was currently with Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, who would on Monday brief Parliament’s presiding officers, according to Mapisa-Nqakula.

It’s one of several issues in George’s in-tray, alongside looking to “establish the circumstances surrounding the purported contract”, according to a Parliament statement, with a company involving ex-secretary to Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, whom both Houses dismissed with immediate effect in October 2019 for financial and other misconduct.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) parliamentary branch put documents mentioning a contract on public record — and called for the tender’s cancellation.

“In addition to its demand of nullifying the contract of Mgidlana’s company with Parliament, Nehawu will also be demanding that those who sat on the tender committee be held personally liable for any litigation-related costs or settlement that may arise out of this unethical and irregular decision,” the union said in a statement on Sunday.

Mgidlana did not respond to a texted request for comment by Thursday afternoon. Parliament, in its statement of Tuesday, had not set a timeline for looking into the “purported contract” circumstances.

But closer at hand would be discussions on what’s next on fixing the extensive damage (the partially collapsed National Assembly roof has remained without cover in the Cape winter rains) caused by the 2 January fire.

Friday’s meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament is expected to get updates from the police and, crucially, also Public Works — expected to deliver a final report on the damage.

In an earlier meeting, it emerged efforts are underway to rearrange office space in the precinct, as discussions also were under way with National Treasury. It’s estimated it could take three years and almost R1-billion to rebuild.

But this Public Works report, it is understood, must formally be adopted before anything happens at the fire-damaged Parliament — including repairs.

It’s already eight months down the line. It may yet take longer. DM