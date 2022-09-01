X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Operation Dudula halts Kalafong hospital protest after...

Maverick Citizen

XENOPHOBIC PICKETS

Operation Dudula calls off protests at Kalafong hospital after ‘fruitful’ meeting with health minister

A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer removes members of Operation Dudula during a protest against undocumented migrants after a scuffle with members of the Economic Freedom Fighters outside Kalafong hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on 1 September 1, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
By Victoria O’Regan and Michelle Banda
01 Sep 2022
0

Operation Dudula has agreed to stop protesting outside the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Pretoria after a meeting with the health minister on Thursday.

‘These groups of people have been blocking access to health facilities, thus causing serious disruptions to the orderly provision of health services to vulnerable, ill people seeking help at our health facilities. These kinds of activities are a violation of the South African Constitution and deprive people of their fundamental rights, and are consequently illegal,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday.

He was speaking during a visit to the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Pretoria where he met the hospital management and the leadership of Operation Dudula.

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville. (Photo: Screenshot from video)

Since early August, a group of Operation Dudula members had been holding anti-foreigner protests outside the hospital, with reports of patients and staff being intimidated. Operation Dudula had blocked the entrance to the hospital and turned away patients who they believed were undocumented foreign nationals, based on the colour of their skin and the language they speak, GroundUp reported.  

On Friday, 26 August, the Gauteng MEC for Health obtained a court interdict from the Pretoria High Court prohibiting the group from “threatening and denying” patients and employees access to the hospital.  

The interdict was pinned to a noticeboard outside the hospital. However, Dudula was undeterred and on Monday the group resumed protests outside the hospital, demanding to see people’s ID documents, TimesLive reported.

kalafong phaahla
Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla briefs the media on the impact of sporadic protests over access to health services at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville. (Photo: Screenshot from Facebook)

The police were reported to have been a few metres from the hospital, monitoring the situation. In response to questions from Daily Maverick on Wednesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said “the police did attend to the protest action” outside the hospital.  

“On Tuesday, the police accompanied the hospital representatives to serve and read the court interdict to the protesters and the group was dispersed from the hospital. As per the mandate, the police continued to monitor the group that was picketing peacefully outside the hospital yard. No incidents or injuries have been reported,” Sello told Daily Maverick. 

Operation Dudula-EFF violence

On Thursday, a violent scuffle broke out outside the hospital between members of Operation Dudula and members of the EFF, because of their contrasting views on migrants. This was not the first time the two groups have clashed. In July, the two groups clashed at the scene of a Soweto tavern shooting. Before that, the EFF accompanied its former branch secretary Victor Ramerafe to open a criminal complaint against Operation Dudula’s leader, Nhlanhla Lux. 

While the EFF butted heads with Dudula Operatives outside, Phaahla met with the Tshwane leadership of the organisation inside the hospital.  

dudula eff
Members of Operation Dudula sing and chant slogans during their protest against undocumented migrants as they burn EFF flags outside Kalafong hospital. (Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Following what Phaahla called a “fruitful” meeting with the leadership of Operation Dudula at the hospital on Thursday, the minister said Dudula’s leadership had agreed to stop protesting and would engage in further consultations with the government over the grievances it had raised.  

Phaahla said some of the concerns raised by the group included “pressure on the hospital”, “long queues”, and “allegations of people stealing medicine and corruption”, which Dudula blames on foreign nationals.  

phaahla kalafong health workers
The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla Minister speaks to health workers during his visit to Kalafong hospital in Atteridgeville. (Photo: Supplied)

“We have agreed that these are matters which are very important and which we can address without any need for picketing and demonstrations. On the basis of that, we have agreed on the process of engagement locally with the hospital management of Kalafong, but also at a provincial level with the leadership of Gauteng health,” said Phaahla. 

Operation Dudula’s national administrator and greater Tshwane regional secretary, Pat Mokgalusi, said Dudula was satisfied with the engagement they had with the minister.  

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the minister and the management of the hospital. We are going to work together from now on, engaging on different issues,” said Mokgalusi.

Health MEC’s xenophobic remarks  

Phaahla’s visit to the hospital followed xenophobic comments by the Limpopo Health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, whose interaction with a patient in a Bela-Bela hospital on Tuesday, 23 August, went viral on Twitter

Read in Daily Maverick: “Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s xenophobic, dehumanising diatribe against Zimbabwean patient

Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean patient for “using up” the healthcare budget and “crowding” hospitals — despite evidence pointing to other reasons relating to poor governance as to why the Limpopo health budget is in distress — was slammed as a “dehumanising diatribe”. 

New24’s Azarrah Karrim reported that audit reports and official statistics showed “no indications of any significant adverse impact of foreign nationals on the healthcare system in the province, but enough evidence of poor management and weak financial controls contributing to a system in distress”. 

Doctors Without Borders said in a statement that “hostility to serving migrants in South Africa’s health facilities has been intensifying, fuelled by inflammatory and political statements from government officials, including the Limpopo Health MEC”.  

Commenting on Ramathuba’s remarks during his visit to Kalafong Hospital, Phaahla said: “We agree with those who are saying it was inappropriate for the MEC [Ramathuba] to direct her concerns to a patient who was in a vulnerable state and a victim of circumstances.” 

He noted that the “mobilisation” by vigilante groups such as Operation Dudula was associated with the Limpopo Health MEC’s comments. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Xenophobia and cowardly acts against Zimbabweans must be combated by all democrats

However, he added: “Matters which the MEC was raising in terms of the high demand and pressure on our health services beyond what is planned for, put additional pressure on a system which was already fragile for many reasons which are known to many.”

The minister said these reasons included “reduced funding, inefficiency, maladministration, corruption and poor management.

“This is a challenge which can be solved through leadership and political intervention, and we are ready to be held accountable in the improvement of quality of health services for the entire South African population,” he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted