TGIFOOD

CLASS ACT

What’s cooking today: Inga Terblanche’s avocado butter

Inga Terblanche’s avocado butter. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
26 Aug 2022
0

The stylish little avocado breakfast at Dennehof guest house in Prince Albert was the hero of my Karoo journey, so I phoned Inga Terblanche and asked if she would be kind enough to share it with us.

In Prince Albert, what do I find but the best breakfast I’ve had anywhere, in ages. I don’t remember when I had anything at that time of day anywhere near as delicious. Everyone else went the safe bacon and eggs route but I was captivated by the first item on the blackboard menu which Albert Terblanche told me later is wife Inga’s signature dish, “herby avocado butter on sourdough toast topped with poached egg and toasted sesame, blistered tomatoes on the side. Bacon optional”. 

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

250 g ripe, soft avocado at room temperature

1 Tbsp/ 15 g mixed fresh herbs, finely chopped (dill, chives, and flatleaf parsley or French tarragon)

60g unsalted butter, softened

1 Tbsp lime zest

1 Tbsp lime juice

½ tsp salt

Toasted black and white sesame seeds

Method

Blitz the avocado with the butter, zest, juice and salt. Chop the fresh herbs and stir them in.

Toast black and white sesame seeds lightly in a dry, hot pan.

For Inga’s breakfast using this avocado butter, lightly toast slices of sourdough bread, poach eggs perfectly (never have I eaten a more perfect poached egg), and scatter the toasted sesame seeds on top. Read Tony’s related Karoo Dreaming column here. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

Gallery

