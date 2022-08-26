Abahlali baseMjondolo president S’bu Zikode told mourners gathered for a memorial service for slain Abahlali leader Lindokuhle Mnguni on Thursday 25 August that the shack dwellers’ movement had lost confidence in the government.

“We are on our own,” Zikode said at the memorial in kwaSwayimane, Pietermaritzburg. He said the murder of the young leader had been declared by Abahlali as marking “the end of our constitutional democracy”.

Mourners sang struggle songs and listened to tributes to Mnguni’s courage and bravery.

At the time of his murder this month, the 28-year-old Abahlali chairperson had been in hiding in eKhenana, outside Durban, for more than a year. In March, Mnguni witnessed the murder of fellow Abahlali leader Ayanda Ngila. Mnguni was the 24th leader of the shack dwellers’ movement to be killed since it was established in 2005. In May, another movement leader, Nokuthula Mabaso, was shot dead in her home.

At the memorial, Mnguni’s sister Mbalenhle Mkhize said she had last seen Mnguni in June when they travelled together to The Forge community centre in Johannesburg, where he was speaking at an event. She said Mnguni told her there were people out to get him but that he was ready for them.

Courageous

Speaking at the memorial, The Forge co-director Yvonne Phyllis described Mnguni as a courageous and brave man. “Mnguni’s death is not only Abahlali’s loss – it is a loss for South Africa. We as The Forge stand in solidarity with the struggles of Abahlali. We know that Abahlali are being killed for standing up against an unjust government perpetrating systemic poverty on people. We urge you to stay strong in your struggle.”

Zikode, who now travels with personal security as a result of threats and attempts on his life, told attendees: “Izwe lethu (our country) can house all of us. There are enough resources, but the unfortunate part is that the wealth that we have is not shared enough.”

Addressing Mnguni’s family directly, Zikode said, “We are here to thank you for lending us your son. As we stand before you, we are proud of the work that Mnguni did for the community and the organisation.”

He described Mnguni as a person who acted with great humility but also with firmness. He said Mnguni had taught him the true meaning of socialism.

Zikode said he believed that those who were killing Abahlali leaders were trying to get to him. He vowed to continue to fight “for the rights of our community, even while we are being killed because socialism is an idea for which we are prepared to live for and if need be, to die for”. He said Mnguni “represented us as the working class. He died for the land, decent housing and for dignity. We will never forget his contribution to Abahlali”.

Disbelief at 13 shots

There were gasps of disbelief from those gathered at the memorial when Zikode said Mnguni had been shot at least 13 times. “I want us to remain peaceful, calm, solid… because we are going to be judged by how we respond to such heinous crimes. Our ubuntu, our ubuhlali, will be judged by how we react to such barbaric acts,” said Zikode.

“We have communities to build, cities to build, provinces to build, we have a nation to build and we have a society to build,” he added.

Mnguni’s uncle, uBaba uDlamini, urged Abahlali not to be deterred and to continue their work.

“You will overcome the persecution that you are facing,” Dlamini told the shack dwellers’ movement. DM/MC