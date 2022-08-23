First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

"Fish Sellers at the Komarovsky Market". © Julia Shatun - IPPAWARDS
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Aug 2022
0

The iPhone Photography Awards recently announced the winners of its 15th annual competition, chosen from thousands of submissions from all over the world. Here is another selection of the winning shots.

"Pure Joy". © Iakovos Draculis - IPPAWARDS
"Wasted". © Glenn Homann - IPPAWARDS
"Abandoned Blues". © Rich Lemonie - IPPAWARDS
"Cotton Candy". © Yang Li - IPPAWARDS
Untitled. © George Allen - IPPAWARDS
Untitled. © William Ainger - IPPAWARDS
"Shadows of History". © Kaustav Sarkar - IPPAWARDS
"Echo".© ChienJay Sheu - IPPAWARDS
"Hoover Dam". © Judith Lopez - IPPAWARDS
"Over the Overpass". © Yongmei Wang - IPPAWARDS.
"Sunning the Quilts". © Wei Dong Ran - IPPAWARDS
Untitled. © George Allen - IPPAWARDS
"The Shape of Blue". © Shuo Li - IPPAWARDS
"Fog on Fall Path". © Linda Repasky - IPPAWARDS
"Painted Vista". © Joshua Hollander - IPPAWARDS
"Embrace". © Wenqin Hu - IPPAWARDS
"Moose in Aspen". © Andrea Buchanan - IPPAWARDS
"Midnight Succulent". © Charlotte Mason-Mottram - IPPAWARDS
"Lotus". © Chuan Mu - IPPAWARDS
Untitled. © Yingya Liu - IPPAWARDS
"50 Nuances de Verts". © Becky Ashway - IPPAWARDS
"Pink Cadillac". © Clay Peres - IPPAWARDS
"Waking Up in Hotel Rooms". © Ayaka Takine - IPPAWARDS
"Late for Breakfast". © Robin Robertis - IPPAWARDS
"Old Soul". © Reem Borhan - IPPAWARDS
"Floating on Fire". © Leping Cheng - IPPAWARDS
"Sefa Fırını". © Julia Shatun - IPPAWARDS
DM/ML

