Bok women out to inflict more pain on Spain and clinch...

Sport

RUGBY

Bok women out to inflict more pain on Spain and clinch Test series

Aseza Hele of South Africa on the move in the first Test against Spain at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 13 August 2022. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
19 Aug 2022
0

Victory against Spain will continue the Springbok women’s upward trajectory as they build towards making a splash at the World Cup.

The Springbok women rugby team will be out to conclude their two-Test series against Spain with aplomb in Potchefstroom, North West.

Stanley Raubenheimer’s charges recorded their first triumph over the Spaniards in Johannesburg a week ago – an emphatic 44-5 victory. 

Now, the ever-improving team is out to cause more pain for Spain when they clash on Friday, 19 August.

Raubenheimer told reporters before the match that he hopes to see his players raise their level even more against the wounded Europeans, who will be eyeing a share of the spoils before departing.

Libbie Janse van Rensburg on the attack during the Springbok women’s first Test against Spain at Ellis Park on 13 August 2022. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

“We would want to play as well as [we did] in the first Test, but we know each game is a new game,” he said. “After enjoying the previous one, you have to start afresh. So, the big focus is on what we have to do for this game and not look at Spain. They are going through a transitional period, where we were three to four years ago when they beat us comfortably.”

Sharpening their game

In spite of the Boks’ emphatic victory last time out, the technical team identified some areas where the herd could have done better.

The head coach said that while building on everything they executed excellently last time, there are particular areas they have drilled down on as they prepared for the next game.

“There is always room for improvement. Our restarts from last week were not good and we need to improve in that area. But we are hoping for a similar result.

Chumisa Qawe charges through a tackle during the first Test between the Springbok women and Spain at Ellis Park on 13 August 2022. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

“There are some areas where we just have to get better. A big thing for us in this Spanish block was to focus on our performance and our execution and hopefully we can get it a little bit better.”

Of course, all this sharpening and improving is geared towards the biggest stage of all: the World Cup. On that platform – where South Africa will face England, France and Fiji – there will be little to no room for error.

The rugby spectacle takes place in New Zealand from 8 October to 12 November 2022 after being postponed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Springbok women upbeat after a week of milestones, with eyes on the biggest prize

“Our main focus is on ourselves and what we need to do to be at our best at the Rugby World Cup,” said prop Babalwa Latsha, who will skipper the side, with regular captain Nolusindiso Booi rested.

“Everything that we’ve been doing since the Africa Cup is in preparation for the World Cup. So, we are well on track. We’ve made great progress throughout the several weeks and we want to peak at the right time.”

Entry to Friday’s Test in Potchefstroom is free, but spectators are encouraged to bring a pack of sanitary products, as the Springbok women and SA Rugby have joined hands with the Menstruation Foundation – headed by Latsha – to provide sanitary products to girls who do not have the means to buy their own. 

The match kicks off at 3pm at the Fanie du Toit Stadium and will also be broadcast on SuperSport 11. DM

