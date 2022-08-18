Cast during Marikana - The Musical Opening Night at Drama Theatre at State Theatre on August 05, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. The musical is an award winning adaptation by Aubrey Sekhabi of the novel entitled ?We Are Going To Kill Each Other Today The Marikana Story?. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

FILM

Sweet Adventure: A film by Peter Hamblin

From celebrated South African-born director Peter Hamblin comes a new film release, Sweet Adventure. The surf film is narrated by sports commentator Selema Masekela (son of the late South African musician Hugh Masekela), documenting a surfing trip to El Salvador. The screening will run from 8pm to 10pm. Tickets cost R50 and are available via Quicket.

Where: The Labia Theatre, Cape Town.

When: 26 August 2022

***

WORKSHOP

FAME Week Africa

FAME Week provides a platform for exhibitors and presentations centered on the entertainment industry, namely film, animation and music. The event facilitates an exchange of ideas between industry leaders and creators. Listen to Netflix director of Africa Originals Dorothy Ghettuba, and Nickelodeon VP of recruitment and talent development Camille Eden. Tickets are available via Quicket for R500. The event runs from 10am to 2pm.

Where: Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town.

When: 24-26 August 2022

***

THEATRE

Marikana – The Musical

For the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana massacre, comes a musical based on the tragedy that took place on 16 August 2012. The production is based on writer Thanduxolo Jika’s novel, We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story. Tickets are available via Quicket at R150. The show is age-restricted to viewers 13 and up.

Where: The South African State Theatre, Pretoria

When: 10-28 August 2022

Shakti

Bollywood-inspired flair, song and dance come to life in this new stage production. The show is a celebration of the “power of a woman”. It runs for 90 minutes. Tickets are available via Computicket, with seating prices ranging from R180 to R250.

Where: Gold Reef City Casino, Johannesburg

When: 27 August 2022

Île | Created by Sophie Joans

Île is a one-woman show conceptualised by an award-winning duo, writer-performer extraordinaire Sophie Jones and director Rob van Vuuren. The story follows a young Sophie on her journey “to visit her ancestral home: Mauritius”, where Jones herself comes from. Themes surrounding the nuances of familial relationships take centre stage. Tickets cost R100 and are available via Quicket.

Where: Avalon Auditorium, Cape Town

When: 22 – 27 August 2022

***

MUSIC

Brass Collective

Featuring the works of both local and international musical greats, the show presents the music of Malcolm Forsyth, Giovanni Gabrieli, Malcolm Arnold, Michael Kamen and Björk. The quintet Brass Collective is made up of Philip Cox, Alex Urban, Chris Bishop, Justin Sasman and Danél Mecloen. Tickets cost R110 and are available via Quicket. The show starts at 6:30pm and ends at 8pm.

Where: North West University School of Music & Conservatory Hall, Potchefstroom

When: 27 August 2022

Oppitrack Family Music Festival

Prepare for a night of music with some of the country’s most recognised musicians. The line-up includes Flashback Fridays, Dawie de Jager, Demi-Lee Moore, Janie Bay, Majozi and more. Food and drinks will be sold and a children’s theme park is available. Tickets cost between R100 and R300 and are available via Plankton.

Where: Eduplex Sport, Pretoria

When: 27 August 2022

***

WOMEN’S MONTH

Women’s Month High Tea & Paint Class

Beginning at 10am, this is a two-hour-long event that includes high tea and painting classes led by artist Seeantha Odayar. Tickets cost R100 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Westwood Mall, Durban

When: 20 August 2022

STORYLab Storytelling – Bold Women

STORYLab stages a new event: four women will speak for 20 minutes, followed by a session in which attendees can engage and ask questions. The speakers include environmentalist Karoline Hanks, businesswoman Notukela Makohliso, writer Cathy Park Kelly and trail-runner Jean Payne. Tickets are R250 via Quicket.

Where: Erin Hall, Cape Town:

When: 27 August 2022

***

FOOD

The Herald Cooking Masterclass – High Steaks

In this latest session, attendees will be taken through the art of cooking, with the theme being “High Steaks”. It will be led by professional chefs and all ingredients are provided. Tickets cost R300 and are available via Quicket. The class begins at 6pm and ends at 8pm.

Where: Capsicum Culinary Studio, Gqeberha

When: 25 August 2022

***

FLOWER SHOW

Hopefield Fynbos Show

This annual show is dedicated to “the conservation of the fynbos biodiversity zones” and features stunning flower displays, exhibitions and educational talks. The 2022 programme will also feature performances from Juanita van Jaarsveld, Dylon Austin, Wikus Botma and more. Tickets cost R40 and are available via the official website.

Where: Hopefield Fynbos Park, Hopefield

When: 25-28 August 2022 DM/ML

