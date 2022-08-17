First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

People gather on Marikana’s koppie of death to reflect on 10 years of lingering pain and hanging promises

Mineworkers watch the 10th anniversary ceremony for the Marikana tragedy from the koppie. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
By Shiraaz Mohamed
17 Aug 2022
A commemoration was held at the infamous koppie in Marikana on Wednesday, 16 August to mark 10 years since miners were shot down by police during a protracted wage strike.

“As a photographer, a storyteller who uses images to communicate with people, that day when police opened fire, killing 34 striking mine workers, has never left me. I seem to park it somewhere in the back of my mind, but every time Marikana comes up, it feels fresh … the smell of blood, screams of “cease fire” from the police as the dust settled on dozens of bodies riddled with bullets after rounds of ammunition had been pumped into them, are all still clear in my mind.” These are the words from Daily Maverick photo editor Felix Dlangamandla, who covered events on that fateful day and also the buildup in which 10 people – including two security guards and two police officers – died.

On Tuesday this week, hundreds of people gathered at the koppie to mark the 10th anniversary of the massacre, and to demand justice. As Greg Nicolson reported in Daily Maverick earlier this week, a decade on, despite a commission of inquiry that cost R153-million and sat for 300 days over two years, not a single person has been charged for the killings. 

Here are visuals from the ceremony by photographer Shiraaz Mohamed.

 

10th marikana aniversary aerial
An aerial view as hundreds gathered for the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre, with the Sibanye Stillwater Marikana mine in the background. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
10th marikana anniversary families
Families of miners killed in the massacre at a wreath-laying ceremony. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
10th marikana anniversary families
Families of the deceased miners on the commemoration stage. A decade later, survivors and relatives of victims are still demanding justice. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
10th marikana anniversary riders
Men on horseback ride past the koppies before the ceremony. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
10th marikana anniversary amcu
Mineworkers wearing Amcu t-shirts sit on the koppie before the ceremony. Many have questioned why 16 August has not been declared a public holiday in commemoration of the killed miners. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
10th marikana anniversary miners
Mineworkers sit on the koppie before the ceremony. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
10th marikana anniversary mathunjwa
Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa addresses the ceremony. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
10th marikana anniversary miner cellphone
A mineworker on a cellphone call. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed). DM

