Make up a batch of barbecue sauce and marinate chicken drumsticks in it for a couple of hours or overnight, then sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake in the oven for a sticky chicken treat. This recipe is served with this column.

Ingredients

½ cup vegetable oil (canola or sunflower)

½ cup ketchup (tomato sauce)

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp honey or sweet Indonesian soy sauce

2 Tbsp peach chutney

2 Tbsp sherry vinegar or other vinegar such as apple cider

1 Tbsp Hot English mustard

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

A generous pinch of chilli flakes or powder

Salt

White pepper

Method

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk vigorously until it emulsifies. Refrigerate for later use or, as I did, immerse chicken drumsticks in it to marinate for at least four hours before turning them into sticky drumsticks in the oven. Like this…

Sticky chicken drumsticks

Ingredients

1 quantity basic barbecue sauce (above)

8 plump chicken wings

1 Tbsp sesame seeds

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Marinate the drumsticks for at least four hours or overnight. Remove from the fridge an hour before you need to cook them. Preheat the oven to 200℃.

Remove the drumsticks, retaining as much marinade as you can, to a greased deep oven pan, leaving space between them for even cooking. Place fatter drumsticks in the centre, more slender ones to the sides of the pan.

Sprinkle one side of them with sesame seeds and season with salt and pepper, then turn and do the same on the other side.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until, when the thickest part of the fattest drumstick is pierced with a skewer, no pink juices run out. Remove from the oven and turn the drumsticks halfway through.

They’re great served with crunchy potato chips, a spiced rice dish or couscous. DM/TGIFood

