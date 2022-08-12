First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

TGIFOOD

SOMETHING SAUCY

What’s cooking today: Chicken drumsticks with barbecue sauce

Tony Jackman’s barbecue sesame chicken drumsticks. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
12 Aug 2022
0

The kind of things that go into what we call a barbecue sauce today are pretty much the same things that went into what used to be called monkeygland sauce. Oh and still is on some menus that haven’t kept pace with changing tastes.

Make up a batch of barbecue sauce and marinate chicken drumsticks in it for a couple of hours or overnight, then sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake in the oven for a sticky chicken treat. This recipe is served with this column.

Ingredients

½ cup vegetable oil (canola or sunflower)

½ cup ketchup (tomato sauce) 

2 Tbsp soy sauce 

2 Tbsp honey or sweet Indonesian soy sauce 

2 Tbsp peach chutney 

2 Tbsp sherry vinegar or other vinegar such as apple cider 

1 Tbsp Hot English mustard 

Dash of Worcestershire sauce 

1 tsp garlic powder 

A generous pinch of chilli flakes or powder 

Salt 

White pepper

Method 

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk vigorously until it emulsifies. Refrigerate for later use or, as I did, immerse chicken drumsticks in it to marinate for at least four hours before turning them into sticky drumsticks in the oven. Like this… 

Sticky chicken drumsticks 

Ingredients

1 quantity basic barbecue sauce (above) 

8 plump chicken wings 

1 Tbsp sesame seeds 

Salt and black pepper to taste 

Method

Marinate the drumsticks for at least four hours or overnight. Remove from the fridge an hour before you need to cook them. Preheat the oven to 200

Remove the drumsticks, retaining as much marinade as you can, to a greased deep oven pan, leaving space between them for even cooking. Place fatter drumsticks in the centre, more slender ones to the sides of the pan. 

Sprinkle one side of them with sesame seeds and season with salt and pepper, then turn and do the same on the other side. 

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until, when the thickest part of the fattest drumstick is pierced with a skewer, no pink juices run out. Remove from the oven and turn the drumsticks halfway through. 

They’re great served with crunchy potato chips, a spiced rice dish or couscous. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

