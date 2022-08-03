First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Eight key takeaways from the ANC’s National Policy Co...

South Africa

ANC POLICY CONFERENCE

Eight key takeaways — ANC’s crunch proposals map combative path for South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing delegates on the last day of the ANC’s 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec on 31July 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
By Queenin Masuabi
03 Aug 2022
0

The conference was held over the weekend and a number of recommendations were made to improve the state of affairs in the party and the country. Here are some of the principal arguments raised.

The National Policy Conference, which was attended by just over 2,000 delegates, saw the party delve deep into matters which will again be discussed at its national conference at the end of the year with the intention that the party will draw up final recommendations. 

SARB nationalisation

The ANC reaffirmed its position that the South African Reserve Bank should be nationalised during a policy conference. The 54th ANC conference resolved in 2017 to move it into full state ownership, but has yet to implement the decision.

Empowerment and upliftment of women

Delegates have agreed to continue empowering women economically, politically, socially and culturally. Among other things, the conference pushed for the application of over-arching equality legislation which ensures that procurement processes more effectively empower women economically.

Delegates at the National Policy Conference
Delegates singing at the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec on 29 July 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)

Corruption crackdown and transparency

Recommendations that have been put forward by the Peace and Stability Commission for their upcoming conference in December include; strengthening the integrity commission; forming an internal anti-corruption urgency and stabilisation of the State Security Agency (SSA).

Harsher penalties for sexual offences

The ANC’s Social Transformation subcommittee wants rapists to be chemically castrated. Committee chairperson Lindiwe Sisulu put this proposal to the party’s policy conference.

ANC restoration and membership criteria

The party’s general manager, Febe Potgieter, gave a report back on discussions which had unfolded about renewal and shared some proposals from delegates. Stricter requirements for the membership application have been suggested which could see members reapplying and vetted before joining the party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Gwede Mantashe at the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec on 29 July 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)

Stepping up on stepping aide

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the overall view was that the step-aside rule be retained. This means that provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo were defeated in their quest to have the rule scrapped. 

Land reform legislation

The allowance for land expropriation without compensation was endorsed with the party looking for ways to pass the bill. “We must use available means, including the new Expropriation Bill, to accelerate land redistribution,” Ramaphosa said. 

Carbon cut-down and renewable energy

The ANC conference endorsed the actions recently announced by the government to improve the performance of Eskom’s existing power stations and to add new generation capacity to the grid as quickly as possible. It has affirmed the need for a diverse mix of energy sources and a just transition to a low-carbon economy that ensures energy security, protects jobs and livelihoods and does not compromise South Africa’s industrial development. DM

Gallery

