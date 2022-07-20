A heady concoction of Asian sauces mixed with spices and a touch of citrus flavours these cauliflower “steaks”, by which is meant thick slices (about 2 cm) of the brassica. It’s marinated for a few hours and then grilled on a plancha or in a skillet or heavy frying pan for five minutes on each side.

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower, washed and left to air dry

2 or 3 Tbsp olive oil

Juice and zest of 1 lime

2 Tbsp Sweet Indonesian soy sauce

1 tsp fish sauce

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

⅓ tsp white pepper

½ tsp celery salt

Coriander leaves

Method

Lay the whole head of cauliflower on a flat board, stem side down. If it does not sit evenly, cut off more of the stem.

Using a large sharp knife, cut down through the centre, slowly but firmly. Then cut steaks to either side of it, about 2 cm wide. Any bits and pieces can be stored for use in something else.

Mix the juice, zest, soy and fish sauces, spices and celery salt together and brush over both sides of the “steaks”. Leave to marinate for about 4 hours.

Heat a plancha, skillet or heavy frying pan and, when hot, add olive oil.

Grill the steaks for five minutes on each side, turning once. Garnish with chopped coriander. Easy as that. DM/TGIFood

