MARKETS
Western Cape
Wilderness: Fairways Ave and Jose Burman Dr
Date: 24 July 2022
Join this weekly market to enjoy live music while sampling a little of what Wilderness has to offer. You’ll find food from local vendors such as Pollocks Pizza, Village Pub, Crush Boutique and more. Entry is free, while the market takes place from 10am to 3pm.
Where: Fairways Ave and Jose Burman Dr, Wilderness
When: 24 July 2022
MUSIC
Demi Lee Moore – Music in the Garden
South African songstress Demi Lee Moore, known for hit singles such as Maak My Jou Tequila and Mis Eet Slaap Herhaal, will be performing live in Centurion. The show starts at 7pm and ends at 9pm. Tickets are available via Plankton and include an accompanying meze platter. General admission tickets are R420.
Where: Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel, 87 Jim van der Merwe St, Clubview, Centurion
When: 27 July 2022
Presented by Harmonics, who specialise in music therapy and the healing power of music, attendees will be guided through a “drum circle”. The event is from 4pm to 3pm and no music experience is required. Tickets are available through Quicket at R30 for adults and R70 for under-13s.
Where: Tipper, Orchards Project, 5 Pine Rd, Orchards, Johannesburg
When: 23 July 2022
Let us rock you: ‘QUEEN’ Ft Joseph Clark
Mark your calendars for a tribute show to the legendary rock band, performed by musician Joseph Clark. Tickets are R200 via Quicket. The show will run from 7pm to 10pm and table numbers are allocated on arrival.
Where: The Music Kitchen, 69 Mangold St, Newton Park, Gqeberha
When: 28 July 2022
FESTIVALS
Alliance Française Street Music Festival
The annual Street Music Festival incorporates a fusion of food, music and art, featuring local talent. Restaurants in the area will have special offers for attendees. It will run from 10am to 10pm, with activities for the whole family, including a “diversity walk”. Tickets are available at the entrances and are R30 per adult and R30 per child.
Where: Stanley Street, Richmond Hill, Gqeberha
When: 30 July 2022
Durban International Film Festival 2022
If you consider yourself a film buff and are keen on learning more about the intersection between film and culture, then this is the festival for you. Screenings will take place online and in-person. Virtual screening tickets are free, while live screening tickets are R75 per film via the Cine Centre website. Among the feature films on offer will be 1960, Dostojee, Dark Matter and A Taste of Our Land.
Where: Suncoast Cine Centre, Suncoast Blvd, Marine Parade, Durban
When: 21 to 30 July 2022
WORKSHOPS/PRESENTATIONS
Open Book Festival: Workshop Week
Get ready for an informative week of workshops. Avid readers and writers will get the chance to learn more about various skills, such as memoir writing, from author Dawn Garisch, attend a non-fiction writing workshop presented by Hedley Twidle or learn about how writer Maneo Mohale conceptualised her poetry book Everything Is a Deathly Flower. Ticket prices vary per workshop and are available on the festival website.
Where: Bertha House, 67, 69 Main Rd, Mowbray, Cape Town
When: 26 to 29 July 2022
Learn more about the world around us and the surrounding universe through the screening of this 2006 documentary, presented by the University of the Free State. It will be from 7pm to 8pm and tickets are R30 at Computicket.
Where: Naval Hill Planetarium, Naval Hill, Bloemfontein
When: 23 July 2022
LIVE SHOWS
Liya Nqaba Comedy Special
Join Eastern Cape-born and bred stand-up comedian and content creator Liya Nqaba for a night of laughter in this Friday-night show from 7.30pm to 9pm. Tickets are R150 at Computicket.
Where: The Athenaeum, 7 Athol Fugard Terrace, Gqeberha
When: 20 July 2022
THEATRE
Spanish music and flamenco dance come together in this stunning musical theatre production featuring choreography by Carli Olivier from Spain, accompanied by guitarist James Grace from South Africa. Tickets from Computicket range between R135 and R250. The show starts at 8pm from Wednesday to Friday, 4pm and 8pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.
Where: Montecasino, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg
When: 27 July 2022
EXHIBITIONS
Youngsters can experience the ocean like never before, learning more about sharks and water cycles, through virtual reality. They also stand a chance to win prizes worth up to R20,000 for their schools. Tickets at R60 are available from Quicket. The event starts at 9am daily.
Where: Forest Hill Shopping Centre, Marie Rd, Monavoni, Centurion
When: 25 July to 31 August 2022
