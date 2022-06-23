South Africa

Video: How an organisation is giving Cape Flats children a future with balls over bullets

Balls Not Guns members gather to play football under the mentorship of the organisation's leaders. (Photo: Provided by GroundUp)
By Ashraf Hendricks and Liezl Human
23 Jun 2022
Balls Not Guns is a community organisation initiative that aims to steer children away from the lure of gangs while encouraging youngsters to become involved in sports activities.

On average three children are killed in South Africa every day, according to Unicef South Africa.

Balls Not Guns is a community organisation that tries to keep children on the Cape Flats away from gangs by encouraging them to get involved in sport. There are few recreational facilities in these areas, according to founder Gloria Veale.

Balls Not Guns had a sports event on Youth Day. GroundUp spoke to mothers who have lost their children to gang violence. DM

First published by GroundUp.

