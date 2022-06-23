Balls Not Guns members gather to play football under the mentorship of the organisation's leaders. (Photo: Provided by GroundUp)

On average three children are killed in South Africa every day, according to Unicef South Africa.

Balls Not Guns is a community organisation that tries to keep children on the Cape Flats away from gangs by encouraging them to get involved in sport. There are few recreational facilities in these areas, according to founder Gloria Veale.

Balls Not Guns had a sports event on Youth Day. GroundUp spoke to mothers who have lost their children to gang violence. DM

