President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the fifth and final chapters of the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture at the Union Buildings on 22 June 2022 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

‘Let me start where I should start… I apologise to you, Mr President, for keeping you waiting. I apologise to all of you for keeping you waiting. I appreciate your patience and understanding for the past more than two hours, or even three.”

After this opening apology for delays in handing over a hard copy of the final report, State Capture Inquiry chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo said: “This day has arrived. It has been four-and-a-half years since the commission was established and it has been about three-and-a-half years of the hearing of oral evidence.

“There was a time when I wasn’t sure when this day would come. I am very glad it has come,” said Zondo, who appeared understandably exhausted – and a little emotional – as he handed over the final parts of his commission’s report.

The report consists of two parts: Part V (volumes one and two) and Part VI (four volumes), and includes: the SABC; the State Security Agency; the Vrede Dairy Project; parliamentary oversight; chapters dealing with money flows, and how money was moved out the country; evidence from the president of the country and president of the ANC; and evidence of the ANC and the Waterkloof landing.

The report does not include law enforcement agencies, which Zondo said was too wide a topic to include.

At the handover, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the commission’s staff, the whistle-blowers and journalists who exposed and uncovered corruption, as well as former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who set the process in motion by recommending the establishment of a commission of inquiry into State Capture almost six years ago.

Here is the final volume in full – on all the recommendations of the State Capture inquiry. Please monitor Daily Maverick for our full coverage of all the sections in Part V and Part VI, which were made available online after the handover on Wednesday evening.

Part VI, Volume 4: Summary Of Recommendations of the State Capture Inquiry

