The swordfish cutlets are dusted with spices and lime zest and fried for just a few minutes in coconut oil. There’s lime in the yoghurt sauce too, with mint and spring onions. It’s a quick, light meal well suited to a weeknight at home.

Ingredients

2 swordfish cutlets, about 1.5 cm thick

½ tsp salt

2 tsp curry powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp crushed garlic

½ tsp chilli powder

Zest of 1 lime

For the yoghurt sauce:

½ cup plain yoghurt

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 Tbsp finely chopped mint

½ Tbsp spring onions, chopped

1 small red chilli, seeds removed, very finely chopped

Coarse sea salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Combine the dry spices and salt with the garlic and lime zest and pack onto the fish. Refrigerate for an hour.

In a bowl, mix the yoghurt, chilli, lime juice and zest with mint and spring onions. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Melt coconut oil in a heavy pan or skillet on a moderate heat.

Cook the fish for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, turning when the fish is opaque to the centre on the under side.

Squeeze fresh lime juice over the fish and serve the yoghurt sauce on the side, and lime wedges. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here.

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.