Sphiwe, not his real name, is a 26-year-old from Diepkloof in Soweto. He is desperate for his Social Relief of Distress grant, which has not been paid in two months. (Photo: Tshabalira Lebakeng)

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that qualifying South Africans will soon receive delayed payments of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant there was hope for struggling families. But hope has turned to despair as they have not received any funds.

Many had gone to their local stores to withdraw money, only to find nothing in their accounts.

Maverick Citizen asked Sowetans people on the streets of Orlando and Diepkloof whether they had received their grants.

Thandeka Mthimkhulu is a 39-year-old Orlando resident. She looks for odd jobs as a cleaner in her area.

“Before work, I went to one of the stores where the government told us to go and get our money. Because we are no longer getting our money at the Post Office. The only money I got was R350. I asked the lady who was helping me why the money was short of another R350 [which should have been paid in May].

“The lady told me that that was the only money in my name.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m disappointed in our government. Just imagine: I waited for two months hoping that I would get two months’ money. I promised my family that I will contribute something when I get the double money, which is R700.

“You know it’s better if you know that you don’t have money at all. That is understandable. But if you get promises but only to find out those are empty promises that hurts a lot in my heart. The government money helps me a lot because I have kids. I would be better off if I don’t have kids. I hate to be poor because now I’m a burden to other people,’’ said Mthimkhulu.

Sphiwe (not his real name), is a 26-year-old Diepkloof resident.

“I need that money, my brother,” he told Maverick Citizen. But I’m disappointed [that] I didn’t get it. I thought I would have it, from the outstanding money that we are owed by the government. I don’t know when I will get it.

“Each and every cent is important in these difficult times. I’m a hustler so the R350 money helps me a lot. What I can say to the government is that they must stop disappointing the people,’’ said Sphiwe.

Eddy Molebatsi, 34, is from Diepkloof. “My friend, I don’t know what to say. I’m losing hope now. I thought I would have my money by now. I have to walk up and down to check if the money is in.

“I’m just praying to get the R350. I don’t care about the other outstanding money. The president should be honest to us if he can’t pay us or what. Every time I go to a store, the money is pending,’’ said Molebatsi.

Lebo Tshabuza is aged 29 and also from Orlando. “I thought it was a joke when I [received] only R350, because I was hoping for more money. It’s a good thing to have support from the government. But it’s not nice when they drop us like that. Some people are saying the R350 grant will be cancelled and those who got the money [won’t received grants again].

“There are no jobs in South Africa, I’m looking for work every day. I have no luck. It’s difficult. I can do any type of work. I have nowhere to go. Maybe one day I will wake up with an SMS that the other outstanding R350 is in.

“Complaining that the money is too little doesn’t help in these difficult times. I need any money that puts food on my table. I pray that everything will be back to normal. I need the grant money.”

Khauhelo Moshoeshoe is 22-years-old and from Diepkloof. “I finished my grade 12 in 2017. My dream was like other kids that after finishing school I would have a job and help my mother at home. But things went the other way. I stayed at home doing nothing for two years.

“In the third year I got a small job at a call centre for a year. I was lucky to have that job, because we know in our country it is very painful and difficult to get a job. That job helped me a lot to upgrade my CV. It pains me to see other kids struggling, while they are educated.

“When the government came up with an idea for a R350 grant I was happy because it will help our youth and other people. The money was helping a lot during the lockdown because the whole country was in distress. If it weren’t for the R350 grant, families would have starved to death in their homes.

“But the ball just dropped like that. Our youth has no support. The grant stopped with no notice. For two months, with no grant, it is a painful thing [for] people. Because to some people it was only income they have.

“When the president announced the grant would be back, hope was restored in our community. It was painful and a disgrace when people were not getting their money. Because everyone was having plans about the money.

“Where [is] the money? Why are other people getting it and others not getting it? In this country are we not equal, or are some better than others? South Africans are going out in numbers to vote. But at the end of the day our government is abandoning its people like that,” said Moshoeshoe.

The question is where the money is. Because the people deserve to be paid. We are talking about humans not animals. Even animals don’t deserve to be treated like this. People are not impressed by promises and untruthful speeches. South Africans just need action and honesty from their government. DM/MC

Tshaba’s Eye is a regular column in Maverick Citizen and your window into what the less privileged are thinking and saying. Read more of our grassroots observations from homeless writer Tshabalira Lebakeng below.

On the Social Relief of Distress grant: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2022-05-24-social-relief-of-distress-grant-citizens-confused-and-suspicious/