Flooded roads and power outages from heavy rainfall caused havoc in some areas of Cape Town on Tuesday, after a series of cold fronts hit the province.

There are a number of areas across the metro which are currently experiencing unplanned, weather-related outages, the City of Cape Town tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“These areas include Eastridge, Bridgetown, Rosebank, Mowbray, Philippi, Zeekoevlei, Mfuleni, Bantry Bay, Philippi West, Pinelands, Langa, Lansdowne, Bonteheuwel, Brooklyn and Parow,” it said, adding that its teams are currently attending to the blackouts.

“There are also planned outages in the Gordon’s Bay, Montana, Kraaifontein, Somerset West, Bellville, Newlands and Blouberg areas.

This is necessary maintenance work on our electrical infrastructure,” it said.

“The worst-affected areas are informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, and Vrygrond,” the city said in a statement early on Tuesday, TimesLive reported. “The city’s transport department is providing milling and sand where it is possible to do so, to raise floor levels.”

City of Cape Town disaster management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said the City had begun mopping-up operations across the city “amid flooding in informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, and Vrygrond,” News24 reported.

The Western Cape is experiencing a “series of cold fronts with an upper air trough, that have been dominating since Sunday evening,” senior forecaster at the Cape Town Weather Office, Elani Heyneke told Daily Maverick.

MEDIA RELEASE: Series of cold fronts headed for South Africa pic.twitter.com/QZBQ3m2OYf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 9, 2022

On Tuesday morning, the South African Weather Service tweeted the rainfall amounts for parts of the province from the past 24 hours, from Monday at 8am until Tuesday morning at 8am:

Interesting rainfall figures from the series of cold fronts, with flooding reported in various parts of the City of Cape Town. These rainfall figures are from the past 24 hours, recorded this morning (14 June 2022) at 08h00.#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/rQKS80Gy3d — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 14, 2022

“A further 20-30mm [of rain] can be expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape, while 5-10mm [is expected] over the rest of the province from Tuesday afternoon until the evening,” Heyneke told Daily Maverick.

“Scattered showers and rain are expected along the south coast on Wednesday, where 10-15mm is possible, otherwise light isolated showers and rain over the rest of the province,” she added.

The showers and rain will start to clear from Wednesday afternoon, with no rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, Heyneke said.

Due to the heavy rainfall, a yellow Level-4 weather warning has been issued for parts of the Winelands and the Overberg — including Stellenbosch, Hermanus and Grabow — while the City Cape Town has been issued a yellow Level-3 warning.

Yellow level 4 warning: Rain: Western Cape: 13/06/2022 – 14/06/2022 pic.twitter.com/UJnBNzwhW0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2022

Assisting flood victims

Ali Sablay from the Gift of the Givers told Daily Maverick that the NGO’s teams were already on standby to assist flood victims, when the weather warning was issued on 9 June.

“Every year around this time of the year, our teams are geared up for floods. In February and March we begin preparations in anticipation of flooding during this period,” said Sablay.

Cold fronts are not uncommon in the Western Cape at this time of year. In May 2021, persistent rainfall caused severe flooding in parts of the province.

Sablay added that, since the heavy rainfall began, calls from flood victims in affected areas “have been pouring into” Gift of the Givers offices.

“Our teams are currently busy in five locations, including Masiphumelele informal settlement in Kommetjie, Nyanga, Kraaifontein, Bishop Lavis, and Ravensmead,” he said.

“We just received calls from Langa and Gugulethu where a few structures have flooded as well. Our teams are currently on the ground assisting the flooded victims with warm meals and blankets,” added Sablay.

Sablay said that with the relentless rainfall, Gift of the Givers teams were advising people to stay with family or neighbours, and “go to places of safety” during this time.

“Wherever there is a place of safety being set up for flood victims in need, Gift of the Givers will provide families with mattresses and warm meals,” Sablay told Daily Maverick.

Unfortunately, there are a number of communities heavily flooded but our teams will work closely with the Urban Mobility Directorate to support their efforts to unblock roadside storm water gullies in order to remove any obstructions causing the flooding in areas. pic.twitter.com/4qXIRN1LxI — Dr Zahid Badroodien (@ZahidBadroodien) June 14, 2022

Tips to stay safe

The City of Cape Town has appealed to residents to, where possible, help reduce flood risk where necessary by:

Clearing out drainage systems;

Raising the floor level of a structure so that it is higher than the natural ground level;

Making sandbags;

Digging trenches around the house to divert water away; and

Reporting blocked drains, intakes and illegal dumping (illegal dumping in the stormwater canals and sewers makes flooding worse).

Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City of Cape Town’s public emergency communication centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

The South African Weather Service has also urged people to regularly monitor updates and alerts from its website.

