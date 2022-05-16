Elton Jantjies of South Africa reacts during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa and Namibia at City of Toyota Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Toyota, Aichi, Japan. (Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Jantjies was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport. He was later released on R1,000 bail and at Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday 16 May. He was charged with malicious damage to property during his appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.

James Adams, Jantjies’ agent, put out a statement through agency In Touch Sports on social media on Sunday evening.

“It is alleged that while onboard the plane, a light was damaged. We believe that the incident has been unnecessarily heightened,” read the statement by Adams.

However, the News24 witness testimonies suggest there is more to the incident.

Play-by-play

The World Cup-winning playmaker, who has 42 Springbok caps to his name, was onboard Emirates Airline Flight EK761 which departed from Dubai to Johannesburg. Jantjies was reportedly on holiday with his wife and three children in Turkey when he flew home to South Africa on his own.

Jantjies was allegedly a passenger in business class and then made his way to economy class where he began banging on the bathroom door.

Despite one witness telling News24 “he was walking in a clumsy way,” it is not confirmed whether Jantjies was intoxicated.

“He was banging on the toilet door, saying in Afrikaans ‘Komaan, my skat’ (Come on, my darling),” News24 reported. “It was clear that he wanted to speak to someone in the bathroom and he ended up punching the door of the bathroom. That (beating the door) caused his knuckles to start bleeding.”

The door banging allegedly went on for 10 minutes.

“He came back to business class. The blood of his knuckles was all over the toilet door, and he was moving through the cabin, smearing blood on people’s seats because he was walking clumsily. A blonde Emirates hostess then came out of the bathroom, and you could see she was terrified,” the passenger was quoted in the News24 report.

The incident as well as the aftermath was confirmed in a statement by Emirates Airline.

“Emirates can confirm that on 15 May an incident occurred on flight EK761 from Dubai to Johannesburg, whereby an unruly passenger was disruptive on-board the aircraft.

“Upon arrival, the passenger was met by local authorities. The safety of our passengers and crew is of critical importance and will not be compromised. As the matter is now under police investigation, Emirates cannot comment further on the incident,” a statement by the airline read.

On-field

Jantjies injured his shoulder in January this year while playing for NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan. He has not played any rugby since and has been spending time between his home in Johannesburg and Cape Town, where he has been undergoing strength and conditioning rehabilitation with South Africa Rugby Union (Saru).

“We’ve been informed of Elton’s arrest, but we are still in the process of gathering more information and can’t say anything at this stage,” a Saru spokesperson said.

The Springboks take on Wales at the start of July. Jantjies’ availability was already in doubt because of his injury but this incident places further doubt on the future of the springbok playmaker on the field of play in the green and gold of South Africa.

The case was postponed to 3 June. DM