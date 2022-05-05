Maverick Citizen

GROUNDUP VIDEO

Gauteng health crisis — MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi downplays critical issues plaguing provincial clinics and hospitals

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi says that healthcare facilities in the province are experiencing “pressures” rather than “crises”. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
By Adel Van Niekerk
05 May 2022
0

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi describes the problems facing the Gauteng public health system as “pressures” and not a “crisis”. Part seven in our video series on Gauteng’s healthcare crisis.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi describes the problems facing the Gauteng public health system as “pressures” and not a “crisis”. She blames this pressure on the high number of foreign nationals using the system and on Covid.

Above is a shortened, edited version of the interview (thumbnail photo courtesy of The Citizen).

Below is the full unedited interview (thumbnail photo from gov.za).

DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted