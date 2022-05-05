Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi says that healthcare facilities in the province are experiencing “pressures” rather than “crises”. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi describes the problems facing the Gauteng public health system as “pressures” and not a “crisis”. She blames this pressure on the high number of foreign nationals using the system and on Covid.

Above is a shortened, edited version of the interview (thumbnail photo courtesy of The Citizen).

Below is the full unedited interview (thumbnail photo from gov.za).

DM

First published by GroundUp.