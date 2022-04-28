Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. Just this week we heard of medical waste services stopping due to nonpayment, doctors having to take food to patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, and interns not having been paid for three months (this latter issue was resolved after media reports). Somehow the department can’t even manage these bare basics of good governance. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sydney Seshibedi)

For Soweto-based author and media personality Musa Mbewe, who has been advocating for years for better public health care, reports of bread shortages at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital came as a shock.

She calls for heads to roll.

First published by GroundUp.