South Africa

Heart attack patient forced to argue for treatment, left in the cold by belligerent Steve Biko staff

Health care workers and patients in the temporary outside area at Steve Biko Academic hospital, created to screen and treat suspected Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
By Adel Van Niekerk
26 Apr 2022
How not to treat a patient — Part four in our series on Gauteng’s healthcare crisis and the lives put at severe risk by indifferent service.

Former nurse Johan van Zyl describes his horrific experience in Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

First published by GroundUp.

 

Gallery

