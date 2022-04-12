South Africa

Patients endure a deadly wait for cancer treatment in Gauteng hospitals

Health activists take part in Cancer Crisis March on November 23, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group marched to Premier David Makhura's offices to demand that he urgently establish a task team to address the cancer crisis in Gauteng, where waiting lists for time-sensitive and potentially life-saving cancer treatment last years. (Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
By Adel Van Niekerk
12 Apr 2022
Part one in GroundUp's video series on Gauteng’s healthcare crisis.

This video report reveals that many patients are dying while waiting for cancer treatment in Gauteng public hospitals.

First published by GroundUp.

