A curry can take a bit of fruit. It’s a wonderful blend of spice and sweetness and it works. The tropical nuances of mangoes and an extra pop of yellow (and flavour of course) from the turmeric make this a delicious curry, and finishing it with a squeeze of lime juice and some scattered coriander will cheer you even more. So cheers to all that.

Just one thing: I’ve gone quite heavy on the chilli for this one. I think it needs it and the heat matches the sweet fruitiness beautifully. But I’ve only used a teaspoon of masala, to keep the flavour profile clean and allow the turmeric to shine. Make it milder if you prefer by using less chilli, or be brave…

Ingredients

1 kg queen prawns

2 Tbsp wok oil or similar flavourless oil

1 shallot, very thinly sliced

1 x 400 g can of coconut cream

1 tsp masala

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 small red bell pepper, sliced thinly (julienne strips)

1 green chilli, sliced

2 red bird’s-eye chillies, sliced

Flesh of 1 ripe mango, puréed

2 Tbsp Mrs Ball’s jalapeño chutney

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander for garnish

Juice of 1 lime (except for “a squeeze” of it for the salsa)

Noodles soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes and drained

Mango salsa:

1 small red bell pepper, diced

1 small yellow bell pepper, diced

3 Tbsp mango flesh, diced

1 Tbsp chopped coriander leaves

A squeeze of lime juice

Method

Mix all the salsa ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

Prepare the prawns: devein them and snip off the tiny legs. If you prefer, remove the heads and shells, but I left them on.

Peel the mango, cut off the flesh and blitz it in a food processor. Keep it handy.

Gently cook the sliced shallot in a little wok oil until translucent.

Add the coconut cream, masala and turmeric and stir well, then add the sliced peppers and chilli. Cook gently for 3 minutes.

Stir in the mango purée and chutney, season lightly with salt, bring to a simmer and add all the prawns, pushing them under so that they’re all immersed in the sauce.

Cook at a gentle bubble for about 8 minutes.

While that’s simmering, soak the noodles (most Asian varieties will work) in boiling water for about 10 minutes. Drain immediately before serving.

Right at the end, squeeze in the lime juice and serve with chopped coriander and the noodles. DM/TGIFood

