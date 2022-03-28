New members of the ANC discipliniary team, from left: Former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli. (Photo: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht) | Business leader and lawyer Thandi Orleyn. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sipho Maluka / RCP Media) | Former deputy justice minister Johnny de Lange. (Photo: Gallo Images / MEDIA 24) | ANC veteran Jeff Radebe. (Photo: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

Ahead of the final release of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture reports, the ANC has moved to strengthen its disciplinary committee by bringing in members who are not on the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party announced an overhaul of its National Disciplinary Committee and National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal. The party’s head of campaigns, Nomvula Mokonyane, whom the State Capture Commission found should be charged for Bosasa-related corruption, has been given the boot as its powerful National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal chairperson.

Former deputy justice minister Johnny de Lange steps into the role of chairperson. The party has also drafted former Cabinet minister Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi and former Gauteng MPL Firoz Cachalia to the appeals body. Both are no-nonsense cadres of the party.

The party has also overhauled its National Disciplinary Committee, which has the power to prosecute errant members. It is now chaired by Dr Ralph Mgijima, Gauteng’s provincial integrity commissioner. The ANC has drafted in high-ranking members who are not on the NEC, including the business leader and lawyer Thandi Orleyn; the former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Vusi Pikoli; the former deputy education minister Enver Surty, the advocate Kerensa Millard and the former Public Service and Administration director-general Robinson Ramaite. The former chairperson and former labour minister Mildred Oliphant asked to stand down because she has personal care duties.

This is the first time the ANC has used a constitutional provision that allows it to bring talent outside the NEC on to its disciplinary committee. Mokonyane was mulling stepping aside in any event, said a senior party leader.

Mgijima’s appointment is a milestone. The speech below at his farewell from the Public Service Commission, which he chaired, reveals his political pedigree. He is no pushover, nor is he aligned with any faction. Mgijima developed a world-class ethical practice for Gauteng public representatives as its integrity commissioner.

Pikoli is a storied anti-corruption crusader in the ANC. He was axed as NDPP by former president Thabo Mbeki when ANC bigwigs and the SAPS national commissioner, the late Jackie Selebi, laid corruption charges against him.

The ANC has appointed ANC veteran Jeff Radebe to decide what the party will do about the State Capture inquiry report. He is due to present his report to an extended National Working Committee meeting early in April. DM