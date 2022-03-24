Sometimes, what the soul needs most is to step away from the busyness of the world and into nature.

“It seems to me that the natural world is the great source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty; the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living,” David Attenborough once said.

To connect with that source of excitement, here are three podcasts that share the wonder and awe of the outdoors, telling stories of the wild and the people who love it.

The Wild with Chris Morgan

Format: Podcast series

Year: Since 2019

Listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the NPR website

This podcast is a fascinating listen that takes its audience deep into places unknown and introduces you to captivating stories of animals and landscapes.

Chris Morgan is a seasoned adventurer and his sense of awe for every story he tells comes through clearly. He is a truly engaging host and his love of wildlife fills his narratives with a passion that keeps one listening.

Morgan takes the listener around the world, with each episode made up of Morgan’s narratives, interviews and recordings from the field. From Siberian tigers to wolves that run silently through forests in Germany, Morgan instills a sense of reverence in the listener for every creature they are introduced to.

His approach is ever respectful, knowing that he is a guest in the places he visits. His job is not to interrupt or disturb the natural world, but rather to be an observer, documenting and telling stories he can share with others.

And underpinning each adventure and story is the message of conservation and a deep desire to protect the natural world while we still can.

To get you started, “Escape to the sounds of nature” is a magnificent, almost meditative listen, taking its audience deep into nature, reconnecting with the earth’s heartbeat.

***

Overheard at National Geographic

Format: Podcast series

Year: Since 2019

Listen on: Spotify and Apple Podcasts

National Geographic is known for its spectacular nature reporting, and its podcast does not disappoint.

Each episode takes the listener into the heart of a new place and a new story, uncovering the mysteries of the wild.

Hosted by National Geographic’s Peter Gwin and Amy Briggs, the pair introduce listeners to a different side of journalism and storytelling – with audio as the medium and where nature comes alive through sound.

The combined experience of both hosts also ensures that each episode is as fascinating and informative as the next. Together, Gwin, editor at large for National Geographic and Briggs, executive editor of National Geographic History magazine, narrate a show that immerses the listener in the stories and takes one along for the journey.

The show also interviews fascinating guests who have dedicated their lives to learning more about the world, as well as presenting episodes that take trips back into the earth’s past.

***

BBC Earth

Format: Podcast series

Year: Since 2018

Listen on: Spotify and the BBC website

The BBC Earth podcast is a show for the curious. With each episode, the podcast covers something new, exciting and intriguing, and opens up a whole new world of discovery.

Just as interesting are the guests featured in each episode, as they share their love and passion for nature with host Emily Knight.

Knight, a journalist and BBC producer, is an excellent host, and no stranger to audio production. Her storytelling is thorough and engaging, and her fascination with every topic is tangible.

The show is an audio masterpiece, bringing together Knight’s narration and her guests’ stories, along with soundbites from the outdoors and clippings of animal calls.

Even in the quieter moments, birdsong is heard overhead and trees whisper in the distance, layered beneath the podcast’s voices in a seamless production.

For anyone who enjoys learning something new, this podcast opens up the secrets of the planet for its listeners to explore.

DM/ML

