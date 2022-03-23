My haul of exotic ingredients from my family’s trip to Mauritius continues to inspire new dishes. I love making sorbet, so I concocted this breezy tropical delight while we can still expect some of the last hot days of the season.

The liqueur I used (a little of) is Chamarel vanilla rum liqueur, but you can substitute a rum-based liquor of your choice. I also used medium-brown Mauritian Demerara sugar, but it’s the mangoes that rule this roost, tempered with the zing of limes.

It turned out with a pleasingly gooey consistency.

Ingredients

1 cup/ 250 ml Demerara sugar

1 cup/ 250 ml water

3 ripe mangos, peeled, stones discarded

2 tablespoons lime juice

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons Chamarel vanilla rum liqueur or similar sweet rum

Method

Heat the sugar, water and a pinch of salt in a saucepan until the sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool to room temperature.

Peel the mangoes, discard the stones and chop the flesh. Add the pieces to the cooling syrup. Stir in the lime juice and the liqueur.

Pour it all into a blender and blitz until smooth, pulsing as necessary.

Pour it into a stainless steel bowl. This helps it to freeze efficiently. Cover with cling film.

Transfer to a freezer to freeze for 6 hours or more. It froze perfectly and did not need to be stirred during the freezing process, as sometimes happens with sorbet. If you need to, however, give it a good stir after about 3 hours and freeze it again.

This is a perfect sorbet to bring out at the end of an exotixc meal, whether something suitably tropical or a curry. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

