This is a textured pâté, rather than a very smooth one finished in a food processor. In fact, I didn’t process it at all, choosing rather to use a very sharp knife to chop the soft biltong as finely as I could.

Ingredients

300 g soft Wagyu beef biltong (or other biltong, but it should be soft)

200 g full fat cream cheese

200 g crème fraîche

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp white pepper

Salt to taste (optional)

Method

Chop the biltong very finely. Add all the other ingredients and mix it by hand, using a heavy wooden spoon (you need the weight), until it has a pleasing consistency. Only add salt if it is not a very salty biltong that you’re using. DM/TGIFood

