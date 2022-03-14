You can buy red prickly pear syrup at most farm stalls. It’s a good syrup to store in the fridge for pouring over any ice cream, but in this case the ice cream itself is made with it. Pour a little over it when serving for an eye-catching delight for your guests.

Ingredients

6 egg yolks

½ cup castor sugar

½ cup red prickly pear syrup

310 ml (a cup and a quarter) full cream milk

430 ml (a cup and three quarters) cream

¼ tsp salt

Method

Beat yolks with ½ cup castor sugar until creamed and pale. Set aside.

Put the cream, milk, ½ cup of red prickly pear syrup and salt in a pot on a low heat and simmer while stirring, until incorporated. It must not boil.

Pour this in a thin stream into the bowl with the creamed eggs and sugar, very slowly to begin with, stirring continuously.

Return to the pot and stir on a low heat until it thickens and can coat the back of a spoon. Do not let it boil. This should take around 15 minutes.

Let it cool to room temperature, then pour into a metal container, cool and freeze. Serve it with a drizzle of red prickly pear syrup. DM/TGIFood

