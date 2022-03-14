Police and forensics at the home where five people were murdered on March 14, 2022 in Monwabisi Park, Khayelitsha. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

“Reports at the disposal of police, indicate that unknown gunmen approached shacks located at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha in the early hours of Monday morning and fired shots,” Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

A woman and four men were killed in the incident. Potelwa said the five as yet unidentified victims are estimated to have been between 25 and 35 years old.

There was a heavy police presence at the crime scene in Monwabisi Park, which is located along the southern boundary of Khayelitsha, near Baden Powell Drive on Monday morning, where Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile was also present.

#sapsWC Police have initiated the 72-hour activation plan in search of yet-to-be identified gunmen who killed 5 people, a woman and four men, in the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Monday morning. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/fYBy431fny pic.twitter.com/NyAvGbDIHy — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 14, 2022

Potelwa added that detectives from the organised crime unit are investigating the murders.

“Crime experts were still scouring the scene where the murders occured,” she said.

Following the incident, acting minister of community safety in the province, Anroux Marais condemned the murder and welcomed the news that the SA Police Service had instituted the 72-hour activation plan “to help bring guilty parties to book.”

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the shooting and killing of five individuals in Khayelitsha this morning. I condemn this act in the strongest terms. Violence and violent crime have no place in our society,” said Marais in a statement on Monday.

“I have further been informed that organised crime detectives are investigating the murders. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the deceased during this very difficult time, and I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to ensure that those who are guilty are brought to book,” added Marais.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.

Announcing the country’s most recent crime statistics last month, Minister of Police Bheki Cele noted a significant reduction in a number of crimes committed and reported to SAPS during the third quarter of 2021/2022. However, murder remained an exception to this and saw an increase of 8.9% from the same period in 2020.

According to the most recent crime statistics, Harare police station in Khayelitsha was included in the top 10 police stations in South Africa with the most recorded murder cases.

While the motive of the shooting has not yet been established, Daily Maverick has previously reported on the extortion rings operated by the Guptas and Boko Haram gangs in Khayelitsha that are often at the centre of violent crimes in the area. DM

This is a developing story.