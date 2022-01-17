Tony Jackman’s roast cauliflower dressed with chilli, oregano, red wine vinegar and Parmesan, served in a bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

I had Italian or Mediterranean ingredients in mind when planning this easy oven roast: the oregano bush near my braai is abundant and needed a bit of a prune, although the nearby basil was also tempting me. The oregano won.

The dressing is fresh, with no cooking involved, for a strong impact on the palate.

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower, whole

Olive oil to drizzle over the cauliflower

2 garlic cloves

2 Tbsp picked fresh oregano leaves

1 small red chilli

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

Grated Parmesan

Salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃.

Peel the larger outer leaves of the cauliflower off and discard them, but leave the small leaves intact to help the cauliflower hold together in the oven.

Oil an oven pan, drizzle olive oil over the cauliflower, season with salt and black pepper, and roast it for about an hour or until tender.

In a small bowl, mix together the 3 Tbsp olive oil, chilli, garlic, oregano and red wine vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the cooked cauliflower, followed by grated Parmesan.

DM/TGIFood

