Christin Coleridge (in black jacket and white shirt) cries during the memorial service of her partner Dumisani Joxo on Friday 14 January 2022. Photo: Suné Payne, Daily Maverick

“My pillar is not here anymore,” said Mzwanele Joxo during a memorial service for his brother Dumisani in Rondebosch, Cape Town on Friday, 14 January.

The killing of Joxo, a homeless man who was staying in a small camp on Chester Road in Rondebosch in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, made headlines as reports emerged he was shot during an altercation between a law enforcement official and a member of his group. Joxo was shot in the face by the official.

Read in Daily Maverick: ‘People are really broken,’ says homeless community after fatal shooting by City of Cape Town police official

When the shots went off on Sunday, 9 January, resident of the settlement Christopher Ceaser said everyone ran and people started crying. “He passed away on the scene,” said Ceaser during the memorial service. Ceaser started crying after relaying the story to around 50 mourners.

The memorial service had been held by the dwellers of the settlement, with assistance from human rights organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi.

Mourners, including Portia Ncoko described Joxo as a leader and a friend. Ncoko said Joxo was known as “Mr Speakerbox”, as one could always hear him coming by the music he played on his speakerbox. Ncoko said Joxo’s death was something she would struggle to find peace with.

Joxo’s younger brother, Mzwanele told the mourners that their father would always talk about how naughty Dumisani was – “he used to beat him too much” he said as members of the Joxo family laughed. Joxo said his brother, while he did not have a home or assets, he was a constant. “To me, he was my pillar.”

Joxo said his brother was kind-hearted and caring, and if “Dumisani had a small piece of chicken, he would share it with you”, adding those who knew him, loved and cared for him. “My pillar is not here anymore,” said Joxo, who paused several times during his speech to collect himself.

“My heart is broken – my big brother is taken away from me,” said Joxo.

Referring to Luvolwethu Kati, the law enforcement official accused of killing his brother, Joxo asked, “are you sitting there, thinking about him… You are happy living your life with your friends, what about us?”

Joxo said he had forgiven the person responsible for his brother’s death but, “I will never forget you Dumisani Joxo”.

No details have yet been confirmed of funeral arrangements.

Joxo leaves behind his son Coleridge, his mother in the Eastern Cape and other family. DM