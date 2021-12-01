TGIFOOD

ON THE COALS

What’s cooking today: Braaied pork loin chops with green fig preserve

Tony Jackman’s pork loin chops with green fig preserve and honey mustard, on a black platter by Mervyn Gers. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
01 Dec 2021
0

Tjoppies oppie braai. Three words that say ‘get outdoors now, chill, crack open a lager, light the fire’. (That’s chops on the braai to you souties.)

Green fig preserve syrup and French mustard; now that’s a marriage made in Huguenot heaven. If you follow my food writing you’ll know by now that I regard the syrup in jars of fruit preserves as an ingredient in its own right and here’s a recipe that puts it to great use: mix some of the syrup from a jar of green fig preserves with Moutarde de Dijon aux miel, which is Dijon mustard with honey. I also used a little brown rice vinegar and soy sauce to tame the sweetness, some ground ginger, and ginger pickle brine. There’s magic in those jars in the cupboard and fridge.

Ingredients

4 pork loin chops

2 Tbsp green fig preserve syrup

1 Tbsp Moutarde de Dijon aux miel

1 Tbsp brown rice vinegar

1 Tbsp of the brine from a jar of pink pickled ginger

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp garlic salt

½ tsp white pepper

Wholegrain mustard for serving

Method

Mix together the syrup, mustard, brown rice vinegar, soy sauce and pickled ginger brine. Stir in the ground ginger, salt and pepper. Immerse the chops in this and marinate in the fridge for several hours.

Drain off the marinade from the chops and grill on the braai above moderate coals until tender but not dry. Rather take them off sooner than later. Keep remaining marinade to use for basting the chops on the braai.

Serve with wholegrain mustard, pickled ginger and green fig preserve. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer of the Year 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is now available in the DM Shop. Buy it here.

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved