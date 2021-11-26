As per Bernard Munos’ website: Use a copper dish, without which one cannot make this delicious tarte. You will also need a coal-fired stove well stocked with embers. Rest your copper dish on top, and place embers over the lid of the dish since you will need equal heat from above and below to be successful.

This recipe accompanies this column.

Recipe: (Verbatim, as translated from Mme Souchon’s handwritten recipe)

Take a good chunk of butter and knead it vigorously. Spread it over the bottom of your copper dish, and cover generously with a layer of sugar.

Cut up pippin or calvile (sic) apples, and place them carefully into your dish. Put as many layers as the dish will hold.

Cover the apples with a thick layer of sugar.

Separately, prepare a dough with flour, butter, and water. Roll it out as thinly as possible, about 1 millimeter. Cover the apples and trim the dough around the dish. Cover with the lid, which must not touch the dough. Bake as mentioned above. DM/TGIFood

