New Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis (centre) announces his mayoral committee in the City's Council Chambers on Monday 22 November 2021. He is flanked by Speaker of the Council- Felicity Purchase, and (right) Beverley van Reenen mayco Member for Energy. (Photo: Xabiso Mkhabela)

Announcing his mayoral committee on Monday 22 November, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said his new team was chosen for “their combination of experience, skills, fresh energy and thinking and their commitment to making the City of Cape Town — a city we can all be proud of”.

Hill-Lewis made the announcement in the City’s Council Chambers.

Last week, Hill-Lewis was elected mayor of the city, with former Springbok rugby player Eddie Andrews becoming his deputy, and long-standing councillor Felicity Purchase being elected Speaker of the City of Cape Town.

Only six out of the previous councillors retained their positions in Hill-Lewis’ mayoral committee (mayco).

Dr Zahid Badroodien is mayco member responsible for Water and Waste.

is mayco member responsible for Water and Waste. JP Smith remains mayco member for Safety and Security.

remains mayco member for Safety and Security. Councillor Rob Quintas retains the position of mayco member for Urban Mobility (responsible for roads and transport).

retains the position of mayco member for Urban Mobility (responsible for roads and transport). James Vos is named as mayco member for Economic Growth.

is named as mayco member for Economic Growth. Grant Twigg is named mayco member for Urban Management.

is named mayco member for Urban Management. Malusi Booi retains his previous position as mayco member for Human Settlements.

Some of the new names in the new mayor’s team include:

Theresa Uys who will be mayco member for Corporate Services;

who will be mayco member for Corporate Services; Patricia van der Ross who will be responsible for Community Services and Health.

who will be responsible for Community Services and Health. Siseko Mbandezi who will be mayco member for Finance, having previously chaired the oversight committee on finance in the city.

who will be mayco member for Finance, having previously chaired the oversight committee on finance in the city. Beverley van Reenen will be mayco member for Energy.

Deputy mayor Andrews will be responsible for Spatial Planning and Environment.

Hill-Lewis confirmed to journalists that the DA’s Federal Executive (FedEx) — the party’s highest governing structure — approved the nominations on Saturday morning.

One of the notable names left off the list was Xanthea Limberg who was 3rd on the DA’s Proportional Representation List. Over the weekend, Weekend Argus reported she would be sidelined from Hill-Lewis’s mayoral committee. Up until last week, she was mayco member for Water and Waste but faced criticism for sewerage and environmental issues related to pollution in some of Cape Town’s water bodies.

Limberg was not the only former mayco member who failed to make the cut — Phindile Maxiti (Energy), Ian Neilson (Finance), Marian Nieuwoudt (Spatial Planning and Environment) and Sharon Cottle (Corporate Services) were also omitted.

Former mayor Dan Plato was also not named in Hill-Lewis’ team, adding further speculation to his future. Cape Argus reported that DA Western Cape leader Albert Fritz said a selection panel will decide who would fill vacant positions in the provincial and national legislatures.

At the briefing, Hill-Lewis announced his team would be signing performance agreements as well as undergoing lifestyle audits.

When asked about when performance agreements would be signed, Hill-Lewis said he had no specific time frame in mind but added, “I think certainly by the time we close for the end of the year we can have them all wrapped up”.

The new mayor added that unless there were profound objections, the performance agreements of his team and himself could be made public, either via the city’s website or to the media.

Hill-Lewis confirmed his mayco had their first meeting this morning, before the media briefing.

In addition to the mayoral committee, Hill-Lewis wants to table a ‘Future Planning Team’ before the city council. Making the announcement, Hill-Lewis said the team would “bring together strategic planning, policy formation and research and will foster a culture of policy innovation that will help Cape Town reach its potential as one of the most innovative and exciting cities globally”. This team would report directly to him, Hill-Lewis said. DM.